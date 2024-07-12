How to Watch ‘Descendants: The Rise of Red’: Is the Disney Film Streaming?

You didn’t think that was the end of the story … did you? Uma promised there would be more “Descendants” — and now, it’s finally here.

The fourth film in the franchise, “Descendants: The Rise of Red,” introduces fans to a new set of VKs, while still bringing in some familiar faces. Chief among them is Brandy and Paolo Montalban returning as Cinderella and King Charming, respectively, after playing the characters in “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella” nearly 30 years ago.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest installment.

“Descendants: The Rise of Red” releases on July 12.

Is “Descendants: The Rise of Red” streaming or on TV?

Well, both! The fourth installment of the series will make its debut on Disney+ on July 12. But, for those without Disney+, a special encore broadcast will air Aug. 9, at 8 p.m. EDT/PDT on Disney Channel.

What is “Descendants: The Rise of Red” about?

The fourth film in the series takes fans back to Auradon Prep, now under the guidance of Principal Uma, the daughter of Ursula and former VK. Her first order of business? Making sure Auradon is welcome to kids from all kingdoms — including Wonderland.

But, when she extends an invite to Red, the rebellious daughter of the Queen of Hearts, the queen uses it as an opportunity to lead a coup against Auradon.

In the hopes of changing who her mother is, Red goes back in time with Cinderella’s daughter Chloe to undo the traumatic event that made the Queen of Hearts the head-chopping maniac she is.

Are any of the original “Descendants” cast in this one?

Yes. There are two stars from the first films in “Descendants: The Rise of Red.” China Anne McClain returns as Uma, and Melanie Paxson also returns as Fairy Godmother in this movie.

Otherwise, “Descendants: The Rise of Red” boasts a new cast of VKs and heroes, including Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker, Dara Reneé, Ruby Rose Turner, Morgan Dudley, Joshua Colley and Peder Lindell.

Watch the trailer