ABC is bringing fans a lovely night this week, with a reunion of “Rogers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella” coming on Tuesday. But if you miss it live, don’t worry. It’s definitely possible to watch it again elsewhere.

Back in 1997, “Rogers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella” came as part of “The Wonderful World of Disney.” In it, pop star Brandy starred as Cinderella, with Whitney Houston as her fairy godmother, marking the first Black Cinderella and Fairy Godmother ever. For a long time, it was, well, impossible, to watch it anywhere, as it wasn’t streaming. But, in February of last year, Disney rectified that. Now, in honor of the 25th anniversary of the movie, “Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20” will air on ABC on Tuesday night.

The special will reunite some of the original members of its heavy-hitting cast, including Brandy, Whoopi Goldberg, Paolo Montalban, Victor Garber, Bernadette Peters, Jason Alexander and Veanne Cox.

Is the “Cinderella” Reunion on TV?

Yes, you can watch it live on ABC at 8/7c. Immediately following the reunion special will be a presentation of the movie itself, marking the first time it’s been shown on broadcast television in more than 20 years.

“We’re delighted that the 25th anniversary of this landmark incarnation of ‘Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella’ is being celebrated on its original network,” Imogen Lloyd Webber, SVP at Concord Theatricals, on behalf of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, said in a statement. “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s unforgettable score is truly timeless — still enchanting listeners 80 years after their partnership began and 65 years since their ‘Cinderella’ first charmed the largest audience in television history.”

Will the “Cinderella” Reunion Be Streaming?

If you can’t catch the special live, worry not. Fans will also be able to stream it on Hulu beginning on Wednesday.

What Will the Reunion Special Entail?

According to ABC, the reunion special “explores how the revolutionary made-for-television musical expanded society’s view of the term ‘princess’ and includes interviews with original cast members, as well as rare behind-the-scenes footage with Whitney Houston.”

The reunion special will also feature interviews with “stars who share a connection to the project,” like Billy Porter, who played the gender-neutral fairy godmother, Fabulous Godmother, in Amazon’s reimaging of “Cinderella” last year, starring Camila Cabello.

Todrick Hall, who filmed a “Cinderella” tribute with Brandy herself when the TV movie hit Disney+ last year, will also be featured in the special.

Where Is “Cinderella” Streaming?

You can stream “Rogers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella” right now on Disney+.