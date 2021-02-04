‘Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella’ Starring Brandy Is Finally Coming to Disney+

No longer impossible: “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella” starring Brandy Norwood will finally be available on Disney+ beginning Feb. 12.

Along with Brandy as the title princess herself, the beloved “Wonderful World of Disney” movie stars Whitney Houston as her Fairy Godmother, along with Whoopi Goldberg, Victor Garber, Natalie Desselle Reid, Bernadette Peters, Paolo Montalban, Jason Alexander and Veanne Cox.

The-made-for-TV version of “Cinderella,” which premiered Nov. 2, 1997 on ABC to 60 million viewers, follows the classic tale of Cinderella, who gets some unexpected help from her Fairy Godmother after her cruel stepmother prevents her from attending the Royal Ball.

Also Read: Wakanda TV Series From Ryan Coogler in the Works at Disney+

“Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella” was nominated for seven Emmys and well-received by critics and audiences alike for the diverse cast in the musical fairy tale, including Brandy as Cinderella, Filipino-American actor Montalban as Prince Charming, and Goldberg as his mother.

The movie is also remembered fondly by fans for its songbook, of course, including Rodgers & Hammerstein’s original songs “Impossible,” “In My Own Little Corner,” “Ten Minutes Ago,” “A Lovely Night,” “Do I Love You Because You’re Beautiful?” and more.

Brandy’s “Cinderella” was directed by Robert Iscove, written by Robert I. Freedman, and choregraphed by Rob Marshall. Houston, Debra Martin Chase, Craig Zadan, and Neil Meron served as executive producers. Chris Montan was a producer and Robyn Crawford was an associate producer.

Also Read: Why Hulu Is Once Again Sundance's Buyer to Watch

Per Disney+, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella” will join the “Celebrate Black Stories” collection that is on the streaming service, alongside “Soul,” “Black Is King,” “Black Panther,” “Hidden Figures” and more titles.

The availability of “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella” on Disney+ is a big deal for fans of the beloved TV movie, which has not previously been available for streaming on any platform. Seriously, there were actual Change.org petitions created in an attempt to pull off the impossible.

“Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella” will begin streaming on Disney+ Feb. 12 at the stroke of midnight.