How to Watch the 2024 Emmy Nominations Live

Believe it or not, it is award season — again. The 2024 Emmys are upon us, and the nominees for the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards will be announced live Wednesday morning from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

After strikes halted film and TV production last fall, the 2023 Emmy Awards aired only a few months ago in January. But, the show must go on, and with Hollywood back up and running, Emmy Award winners Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tony Hale will read out the new crop of nominees for the 2023-24 season.

The dates of eligibility for the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards spanned from June 1, 2023 to May 31, 2024.

Here’s where and when you can stream the announcement live.

What time are the nominations announced?

The nominations will be announced at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT.

Are the 75th Emmy Award nominations streaming?

Yes, viewers can watch the nominations in the YouTube embed above or can tune in to watch the nominations live on Emmys.com. The nominations will also stream live on Facebook and Instagram.

The ceremony will also be broadcast on ABC.

Who is announcing the 75th Emmy Award nominations?

Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tony Hale will team up to read the nominations for this year’s highest television honors. The two Emmy Award winners will announce the honorees at the Peacock Theater.

Ralph won for her supporting role on “Abbott Elementary” in 2022, becoming the first Black actress to win in that category since 1988. Hale won two Emmys for his supporting role on “Veep” and a third in 2023 for his leading role in “The Mysterious Benedict Society” on Disney+.

When will the 75th Emmy Awards be held?

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards will air on Sept. 15 live on ABC.