The Daytime Emmys are here. The 51st annual awards show is due to kick off after a couple of setbacks in prior years – first COVID, then the double strikes. But they’re back in full force to honor the best in daytime television, with a star-studded lineup of presenters on tap.

Here’s where and how to watch the Daytime Emmys live.

When are the Daytime Emmys?

The 2024 Daytime Emmys are on Friday, June 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Are the Daytime Emmys on TV or streaming?

Both! The show will air live on CBS starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT, but you can also watch the Daytime Emmys live on Paramount+.

You’ll need a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription to stream the show live. If you only have a Paramount+ Essential plan, you won’t be able to watch the Daytime Emmys until the next day on demand.

Who’s hosting the show?

“Entertainment Tonight” alums Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner are hosting the ceremony.

Actress Melody Thomas Scott producer Edward J. Scott will receive Lifetime Achievement honors for their contributions to the world of Daytime television.

Who are the presenters?

The list of presenters includes Kristos Andrews (“The Bay”), Lidia Bastianich (“25 Years with Lidia: A Culinary Jubilee”), Lauralee Bell (““The Young and the Restless””), Eric Braeden (““The Young and the Restless””), Steve Burton (“General Hospital”), Derrick Camana (“Wizard of Paws”), Kelly Clarkson (“The Kelly Clarkson Show”), Stefan Dennis (“Neighbours”), Zooey Deschanel (“What Am I Eating with Zooey Deschanel”), Scott Evans (“Access Hollywood”), Jackée Harry (“Days of Our Lives”), Amelia Heinle (“The Young and the Restless”), Annie Jones (“Neighbours”), Star Jones (“Divorce Court”), Christel Khalil (“The Young and the Restless”), Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (“The Bold and the Beautiful”), Eric Martsolf (“Days of Our Lives”), Kiara Liz Ortega (“The Bay”), Danielle Pinnock (“Ghosts”), Melvin Robert (“Extra”), Lawrence Saint-Victor (“The Bold and the Beautiful”), Jonathan Scott (“Backed by the Bros.”), Laura Wright (“General Hospital”), and Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant (“Wild Kingdom”). In addition, “The Talk” hosts Amanda Kloots and Jerry O’Connell will make a special appearance.

Who’s nominated?

The daytime dramas “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “The Young and the Restless,” and the docudrama “African Queens: Njinga” led all shows in nominations. CBS’s two long-running dramas, “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “The Young and the Restless,” each received 12 nominations, while Peacock’s “Days of Our Lives” and ABC’s “General Hospital” received 11. Netflix’s “African Queens: Njinga,” a series executive produced by Jada Pinkett Smith which combines re-enactments with interviews to tell the story of a 17th century queen in what is now Angola, also received 12 noms and was the only other program to crack double digits.

See the full list of nominees here.

Where can I watch the Daytime Emmys Creative Arts and Lifestyle Awards?

The Daytime Emmys Creative Arts and Lifestyle Awards will take place on Saturday, June 8 and can be viewed live at https://watch.theemmys.tv/ and on The Emmys apps. The show starts at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.