‘The Bold and the Beautiful,’ ‘The Young and the Restless,’ ‘African Queens: Njinga’ Lead Daytime Emmy Nominations

The daytime dramas “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “The Young and the Restless,” and the docudrama “African Queens: Njinga” led all shows in nominations for the 51st annual Daytime Emmy Awards, which were announced on Friday.

CBS’s two long-running dramas, “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “The Young and the Restless,” each received 12 nominations, while Peacock’s “Days of Our Lives” and ABC’s “General Hospital” received 11. Netlix’s “African Queens: Njinga,” a series executive produced by Jada Pinkett Smith which combines re-enactments with interviews to tell the story of a 17th century queen in what is now Angola, also received 12 noms and was the only other program to crack double digits.

Acting nominees included Dick Van Dyke for “Days of Our Lives” and Guy Pearce for “Neighbours.”

Netflix led all platforms/networks with 27 nominations, while CBS received 26 and ABC 22. Syndicated programs had the largest number of noms, 32.

Winners will be announced during the Daytime Emmy Awards on June 7 and the Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards on June 8, both at the Westin Bonaventure in Los Angeles.

Here is the list of nominees:

DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

The Bay

Popstar! TV

The Bold and the Beautiful

CBS

Days of our Lives

Peacock

General Hospital

ABC

Neighbours

Amazon Freevee

The Young and the Restless

CBS

DAYTIME TALK SERIES

The Jennifer Hudson Show

Syndicated

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Syndicated

Tamron Hall

Syndicated

Turning The Tables with Robin Roberts

Disney+

The View

ABC

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SERIES

Access Hollywood

Syndicated

Entertainment Tonight

Syndicated

Extra

Syndicated

CULINARY SERIES

Be My Guest with Ina Garten

Food Network

Family Dinner

Magnolia Network

Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays

Food Network

Valerie’s Home Cooking

Food Network

What Am I Eating? with Zooey Deschanel

Max

LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM

Hot Bench

Syndicated

Judy Justice

Amazon Freevee

Justice For The People with Judge Milian

Syndicated

The People’s Court

Syndicated

We The People with Judge Lauren Lake

Syndicated

TRAVEL, ADVENTURE AND NATURE PROGRAM

Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory

National Geographic

Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper

National Geographic

Guy’s All-American Road Trip

Food Network

Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild

NBC

Street Somm

Tastemade

INSTRUCTIONAL/HOW-TO PROGRAM

Fixer to Fabulous

HGTV

Fixer Upper: The Hotel

Magnolia Network

Hack My Home

Netflix

Martha Gardens

Roku

Windy City Rehab

HGTV

LIFESTYLE PROGRAM

Downey’s Dream Cars

Max

George to the Rescue

NBC

Growing Floret

Magnolia Network

Homegrown

Magnolia Network

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones

Netflix

ARTS AND POPULAR CULTURE PROGRAM

Billion Dollar Babies: The True Story of the Cabbage Patch Kids

Vimeo

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch

Netflix

Off Script With The Hollywood Reporter

SundanceTV

Oprah and “The Color Purple” Journey

Max

Variety Studio: Actors on Actors

PBS

Working in the Theatre

AmericanTheatreWing.org

EDUCATIONAL AND INFORMATIONAL PROGRAM

African Queens: Njinga

Netflix

Harlem Globetrotters Play It Forward

NBC

Ireland Made with Love

PBS

Leveling Lincoln

PBS

What Really Happened: America’s Wild

National Geographic

DAYTIME SPECIAL

Culture Quest: Ukraine

PBS

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

ABC

97th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

NBC

Recipe for Change: Celebrating Black Men

SpringHill

Unexpected

Hulu

SHORT FORM PROGRAM

Catalyst

LinkedIn News

The Dads

Netflix

Hollywood Atelier: Rob Pickens

The Hollywood Reporter

How Una Pizza Napoletana Became the No.1 Ranked Pizza in the World

Eater

Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre

Netflix

LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS

Tamara Braun as Ava Vitali

Days of our Lives, Peacock

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane

General Hospital, ABC

Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan

The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Annika Noelle as Hope Logan

The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers

The Young and the Restless, CBS

Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves

General Hospital, ABC

LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR

Eric Braeden as Victor Newman

The Young and the Restless, CBS

Scott Clifton as Liam Spencer

The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester

The Bold and the Beautiful. CBS

Eric Martsolf as Brady Black

Days of our Lives, Peacock

John McCook as Eric Forrester

The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS

Jennifer Gareis as Donna Logan

The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Linsey Godfrey as Sarah Horton

Days of our Lives, Peacock

Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra

The Young and the Restless, CBS

Allison Lanier as Summer Newman Abbott

The Young and the Restless, CBS

Emily O’Brien as Gwen Rizczech

Days of our Lives, Peacock

SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR

Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford

General Hospital, ABC

Bryton James as Devon Winters

The Young and the Restless, CBS

Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis

Days of our Lives, Peacock

A Martinez as Nardo Ramos

The Bay, Popstar! TV

Mike Manning as Caleb McKinnon

The Bay, Popstar! TV

GUEST PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

Linden Ashby as Cameron Kirsten

The Young and the Restless, CBS

Ashley Jones as Dr. Bridget Forrester

The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Alley Mills as Heather Webber

General Hospital, ABC

Guy Pearce as Mike Young

Neighbours, Amazon Freevee

Dick Van Dyke as Mystery Man/Timothy Robicheaux

Days of our Lives, Peacock

DAYTIME TALK SERIES HOST

Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro

The View, ABC

Kelly Clarkson

The Kelly Clarkson Show, Syndicated

Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa

Live with Kelly and Mark, Syndicated

Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell, Sheryl Underwood

The Talk, CBS

Tamron Hall

Tamron Hall, Syndicated

CULINARY HOST

Lidia Bastianich

25 Years with Lidia: A Culinary Jubilee, PBS

Valerie Bertinelli

Valerie’s Home Cooking, Food Network

Eduardo Garcia

Big Sky Kitchen with Eduardo Garcia, Magnolia Network

Emeril Lagasse

Emeril Cooks, Roku

Sophia Roe

Counter Space, Tastemade

Buddy Valastro

Legends of the Fork, A&E

DAYTIME PERSONALITY – DAILY

Frank Caprio

Caught in Providence, Facebook Watch

Kevin Frazier, Nischelle Turner, Matt Cohen, Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo, Will Marfuggi, Rachel Smith

Entertainment Tonight, Syndicated

Deborah Norville Steven Fabian, Lisa Guerrero, Ann Mercogliano, Jim Moret, Les Trent

Inside Edition, Syndicated

Robert Hernandez, Star Jones

Divorce Court, FOX

Judge Judy Sheindlin, Whitney Kumar, Kevin Rasco, Sarah Rose

Judy Justice, Amazon Freevee

DAYTIME PERSONALITY – NON-DAILY

Samantha Brown

Samantha Brown’s Places To Love, PBS

Derrick Campana

The Wizard of Paws, BYUtv

Christian Cooper

Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper, National Geographic

Zoë François, Andrew Zimmern

Holiday Party with Andrew & Zoë, Magnolia Network

Jet Tila

Ready Jet Cook, Food Network

WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

The Bay

Popstar! TV

The Bold and the Beautiful

CBS

Days of our Lives

Peacock

General Hospital

ABC

The Young and the Restless

CBS

WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

African Queens: Njinga

Netflix

Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild

NBC

Reconnecting Roots

PBS

Super Animals

Syndicated

Team Rubicon

Roku

DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

The Bay

Popstar! TV

The Bold and the Beautiful

CBS

Days of our Lives

Peacock

General Hospital

ABC

The Young and the Restless

CBS

DIRECTING TEAM FOR A SINGLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

African Queens: Njinga

Netflix

Billion Dollar Babies: The True Story of the Cabbage Patch Kids

Vimeo

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones

Netflix

Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild

NBC

Searching for Soul Food

Hulu

TrueSouth

ESPN I ABC I SEC Network

DIRECTING TEAM FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

ABC

The Drew Barrymore Show

Syndicated

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Syndicated

Turning The Tables with Robin Roberts

Disney+

The View

ABC

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION

African Queens: Njinga

Netflix

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones

Netflix

Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild

NBC

Mysteries of the Faith

Netflix

Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre

Netflix

ORIGINAL SONG

“Shine”

General Hospital, ABC

“Unexpected Truth”

Unexpected, Hulu

“We’re Home”

Reconnecting Roots, PBS

LIGHTING DIRECTION

General Hospital

ABC

The Jennifer Hudson Show

Syndicated

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Syndicated

The View

ABC

TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO

The Bold and the Beautiful

CBS

Days of our Lives

Peacock

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

ABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Syndicated

CINEMATOGRAPHY

African Queens: Njinga

Netflix

Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory

National Geographic

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones

Netflix

Living For The Dead

Hulu

Oracles of God: The Story of the Old Testament

CBN

SINGLE CAMERA EDITING

African Queens: Njinga

Netflix

Drive with Swizz Beatz

Hulu

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones

Netflix

Oprah and The Color Purple Journey

Max

Searching for Soul Food

Hulu

MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING

Family Ingredients

PBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Syndicated

Team Rubicon

Roku

TrueSouth

ESPN|ABC|SEC|Network

The Wizard of Paws

BYUtv

OUTSTANDING LIVE SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING

The Jennifer Hudson Show

Syndicated

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Syndicated

The Talk

CBS

Tamron Hall

Syndicated

SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING

African Queens: Njinga

Netflix

Downey’s Dream Cars

Max

Drive with Swizz Beatz

Hulu

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones

Netflix

Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre

Netflix

MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHIC DESIGN

African Queens: Njinga

Netflix

Car Masters: Rust to Riches

Netflix

Searching for Soul Food

Hulu

Super Animals

Syndicated

Tex Mex Motors

Netflix

CASTING

African Queens: Njinga

Netflix

Days of our Lives

Peacock

General Hospital

ABC

Start Up

PBS

The Young and the Restless

CBS

ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN

African Queens: Njinga

Netflix

The Drew Barrymore Show

Syndicated

General Hospital

ABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Syndicated

The View

ABC

The Young and the Restless

CBS

COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING

African Queens: Njinga

Netflix

The Bold and the Beautiful

CBS

The Jennifer Hudson Show

Syndicated

Sherri

Syndicated

HAIRSTYLING AND MAKEUP

African Queens: Njinga

Netflix

The Drew Barrymore Show

Syndicated

Sherri

Syndicated

The View

ABC

The Young and the Restless

CBS