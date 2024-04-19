‘The Bold and the Beautiful,’ ‘The Young and the Restless,’ ‘African Queens: Njinga’ Lead Daytime Emmy Nominations

Netflix, CBS and ABC are the top networks or platforms, but syndicated shows land the most noms

Daytime Emmy logo
NATAS
Steve Pond

The daytime dramas “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “The Young and the Restless,” and the docudrama “African Queens: Njinga” led all shows in nominations for the 51st annual Daytime Emmy Awards, which were announced on Friday.  

CBS’s two long-running dramas, “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “The Young and the Restless,” each received 12 nominations, while Peacock’s “Days of Our Lives” and ABC’s “General Hospital” received 11. Netlix’s “African Queens: Njinga,” a series executive produced by Jada Pinkett Smith which combines re-enactments with interviews to tell the story of a 17th century queen in what is now Angola, also received 12 noms and was the only other program to crack double digits.

Acting nominees included Dick Van Dyke for “Days of Our Lives” and Guy Pearce for “Neighbours.”

Netflix led all platforms/networks with 27 nominations, while CBS received 26 and ABC 22.  Syndicated programs had the largest number of noms, 32.

Winners will be announced during the Daytime Emmy Awards on June 7 and the Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards on June 8,  both at the Westin Bonaventure in Los Angeles.

Here is the list of nominees:

DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
The Bay
Popstar! TV

The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS

Days of our Lives
Peacock

General Hospital
ABC

Neighbours
Amazon Freevee

The Young and the Restless
CBS

DAYTIME TALK SERIES
The Jennifer Hudson Show
Syndicated

The Kelly Clarkson Show
Syndicated

Tamron Hall
Syndicated

Turning The Tables with Robin Roberts
Disney+

The View
ABC

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SERIES
Access Hollywood
Syndicated

Entertainment Tonight
Syndicated

Extra
Syndicated

CULINARY SERIES
Be My Guest with Ina Garten
Food Network

Family Dinner
Magnolia Network

Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays
Food Network

Valerie’s Home Cooking
Food Network

What Am I Eating? with Zooey Deschanel
Max

LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM
Hot Bench
Syndicated

Judy Justice
Amazon Freevee

Justice For The People with Judge Milian
Syndicated

The People’s Court
Syndicated

We The People with Judge Lauren Lake
Syndicated

TRAVEL, ADVENTURE AND NATURE PROGRAM
Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory
National Geographic

Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper
National Geographic

Guy’s All-American Road Trip
Food Network

Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild
NBC

Street Somm
Tastemade

INSTRUCTIONAL/HOW-TO PROGRAM
Fixer to Fabulous
HGTV

Fixer Upper: The Hotel
Magnolia Network

Hack My Home
Netflix

Martha Gardens
Roku

Windy City Rehab
HGTV

LIFESTYLE PROGRAM
Downey’s Dream Cars
Max

George to the Rescue
NBC

Growing Floret
Magnolia Network

Homegrown
Magnolia Network

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones
Netflix

ARTS AND POPULAR CULTURE PROGRAM
Billion Dollar Babies: The True Story of the Cabbage Patch Kids
Vimeo

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch
Netflix

Off Script With The Hollywood Reporter
SundanceTV

Oprah and “The Color Purple” Journey
Max

Variety Studio: Actors on Actors
PBS

Working in the Theatre
AmericanTheatreWing.org

EDUCATIONAL AND INFORMATIONAL PROGRAM
African Queens: Njinga
Netflix

Harlem Globetrotters Play It Forward
NBC

Ireland Made with Love
PBS

Leveling Lincoln
PBS

What Really Happened: America’s Wild
National Geographic

DAYTIME SPECIAL
Culture Quest: Ukraine
PBS

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
ABC

97th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
NBC

Recipe for Change: Celebrating Black Men
SpringHill

Unexpected
Hulu

SHORT FORM PROGRAM
Catalyst
LinkedIn News

The Dads
Netflix

Hollywood Atelier: Rob Pickens
The Hollywood Reporter

How Una Pizza Napoletana Became the No.1 Ranked Pizza in the World
Eater

Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre
Netflix

LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS
Tamara Braun as Ava Vitali
Days of our Lives, Peacock

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane
General Hospital, ABC

Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan
The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Annika Noelle as Hope Logan
The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers
The Young and the Restless, CBS

Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves
General Hospital, ABC

LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR
Eric Braeden as Victor Newman
The Young and the Restless, CBS

Scott Clifton as Liam Spencer
The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester
The Bold and the Beautiful. CBS

Eric Martsolf as Brady Black
Days of our Lives, Peacock

John McCook as Eric Forrester
The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS
Jennifer Gareis as Donna Logan
The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Linsey Godfrey as Sarah Horton
Days of our Lives, Peacock

Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra
The Young and the Restless, CBS

Allison Lanier as Summer Newman Abbott
The Young and the Restless, CBS

Emily O’Brien as Gwen Rizczech
Days of our Lives, Peacock

SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR
Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford
General Hospital, ABC

Bryton James as Devon Winters
The Young and the Restless, CBS

Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis
Days of our Lives, Peacock

A Martinez as Nardo Ramos
The Bay, Popstar! TV

Mike Manning as Caleb McKinnon
The Bay, Popstar! TV

GUEST PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
Linden Ashby as Cameron Kirsten
The Young and the Restless, CBS

Ashley Jones as Dr. Bridget Forrester
The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Alley Mills as Heather Webber
General Hospital, ABC

Guy Pearce as Mike Young
Neighbours, Amazon Freevee

Dick Van Dyke as Mystery Man/Timothy Robicheaux
Days of our Lives, Peacock

DAYTIME TALK SERIES HOST
Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro
The View, ABC

Kelly Clarkson
The Kelly Clarkson Show, Syndicated

Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa
Live with Kelly and Mark, Syndicated

Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell, Sheryl Underwood
The Talk, CBS

Tamron Hall
Tamron Hall, Syndicated

CULINARY HOST
Lidia Bastianich
25 Years with Lidia: A Culinary Jubilee, PBS

Valerie Bertinelli
Valerie’s Home Cooking, Food Network

Eduardo Garcia
Big Sky Kitchen with Eduardo Garcia, Magnolia Network

Emeril Lagasse
Emeril Cooks, Roku

Sophia Roe
Counter Space, Tastemade

Buddy Valastro
Legends of the Fork, A&E

DAYTIME PERSONALITY – DAILY
Frank Caprio
Caught in Providence, Facebook Watch

Kevin Frazier, Nischelle Turner, Matt Cohen, Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo, Will Marfuggi, Rachel Smith
Entertainment Tonight, Syndicated

Deborah Norville Steven Fabian, Lisa Guerrero, Ann Mercogliano, Jim Moret, Les Trent
Inside Edition, Syndicated

Robert Hernandez, Star Jones
Divorce Court, FOX

Judge Judy Sheindlin, Whitney Kumar, Kevin Rasco, Sarah Rose
Judy Justice, Amazon Freevee

DAYTIME PERSONALITY – NON-DAILY
Samantha Brown
Samantha Brown’s Places To Love, PBS

Derrick Campana
The Wizard of Paws, BYUtv

Christian Cooper
Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper, National Geographic

Zoë François, Andrew Zimmern
Holiday Party with Andrew & Zoë, Magnolia Network

Jet Tila
Ready Jet Cook, Food Network

WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
The Bay
Popstar! TV

The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS

Days of our Lives
Peacock

General Hospital
ABC

The Young and the Restless
CBS

WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM
African Queens: Njinga
Netflix

Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild
NBC

Reconnecting Roots
PBS

Super Animals
Syndicated

Team Rubicon
Roku

DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
The Bay
Popstar! TV

The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS

Days of our Lives
Peacock

General Hospital
ABC

The Young and the Restless
CBS

DIRECTING TEAM FOR A SINGLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM
African Queens: Njinga
Netflix

Billion Dollar Babies: The True Story of the Cabbage Patch Kids
Vimeo

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones
Netflix

Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild
NBC

Searching for Soul Food
Hulu

TrueSouth
ESPN I ABC I SEC Network

DIRECTING TEAM FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
ABC

The Drew Barrymore Show
Syndicated

The Kelly Clarkson Show
Syndicated

Turning The Tables with Robin Roberts
Disney+

The View
ABC

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION
African Queens: Njinga
Netflix

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones
Netflix

Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild
NBC

Mysteries of the Faith
Netflix

Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre
Netflix

ORIGINAL SONG
“Shine”
General Hospital, ABC

“Unexpected Truth”
Unexpected, Hulu

“We’re Home”
Reconnecting Roots, PBS

LIGHTING DIRECTION
General Hospital
ABC

The Jennifer Hudson Show
Syndicated

The Kelly Clarkson Show
Syndicated

The View
ABC

TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO
The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS

Days of our Lives
Peacock

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
ABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show
Syndicated

CINEMATOGRAPHY
African Queens: Njinga
Netflix

Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory
National Geographic

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones
Netflix

Living For The Dead
Hulu

Oracles of God: The Story of the Old Testament
CBN

SINGLE CAMERA EDITING
African Queens: Njinga
Netflix

Drive with Swizz Beatz
Hulu

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones
Netflix

Oprah and The Color Purple Journey
Max

Searching for Soul Food
Hulu

MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING
Family Ingredients
PBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show
Syndicated

Team Rubicon
Roku

TrueSouth
ESPN|ABC|SEC|Network

The Wizard of Paws
BYUtv

OUTSTANDING LIVE SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING
The Jennifer Hudson Show
Syndicated

The Kelly Clarkson Show
Syndicated

The Talk
CBS

Tamron Hall
Syndicated

SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING
African Queens: Njinga
Netflix

Downey’s Dream Cars
Max

Drive with Swizz Beatz
Hulu

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones
Netflix

Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre
Netflix

MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHIC DESIGN
African Queens: Njinga
Netflix

Car Masters: Rust to Riches
Netflix

Searching for Soul Food
Hulu

Super Animals
Syndicated

Tex Mex Motors
Netflix

CASTING
African Queens: Njinga
Netflix

Days of our Lives
Peacock

General Hospital
ABC

Start Up
PBS

The Young and the Restless
CBS

ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN
African Queens: Njinga
Netflix

The Drew Barrymore Show
Syndicated

General Hospital
ABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show
Syndicated

The View
ABC

The Young and the Restless
CBS

COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING
African Queens: Njinga
Netflix

The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS

The Jennifer Hudson Show
Syndicated

Sherri
Syndicated

HAIRSTYLING AND MAKEUP
African Queens: Njinga
Netflix

The Drew Barrymore Show
Syndicated

Sherri
Syndicated

The View
ABC

The Young and the Restless
CBS

