‘The Bold and the Beautiful,’ ‘The Young and the Restless,’ ‘African Queens: Njinga’ Lead Daytime Emmy Nominations

The daytime dramas “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “The Young and the Restless,” and the docudrama “African Queens: Njinga” led all shows in nominations for the 51st annual Daytime Emmy Awards, which were announced on Friday.
CBS’s two long-running dramas, “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “The Young and the Restless,” each received 12 nominations, while Peacock’s “Days of Our Lives” and ABC’s “General Hospital” received 11. Netlix’s “African Queens: Njinga,” a series executive produced by Jada Pinkett Smith which combines re-enactments with interviews to tell the story of a 17th century queen in what is now Angola, also received 12 noms and was the only other program to crack double digits.
Acting nominees included Dick Van Dyke for “Days of Our Lives” and Guy Pearce for “Neighbours.”
Netflix led all platforms/networks with 27 nominations, while CBS received 26 and ABC 22. Syndicated programs had the largest number of noms, 32.
Winners will be announced during the Daytime Emmy Awards on June 7 and the Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards on June 8, both at the Westin Bonaventure in Los Angeles.
Here is the list of nominees:
DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
The Bay
Popstar! TV
The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS
Days of our Lives
Peacock
General Hospital
ABC
Neighbours
Amazon Freevee
The Young and the Restless
CBS
DAYTIME TALK SERIES
The Jennifer Hudson Show
Syndicated
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Syndicated
Tamron Hall
Syndicated
Turning The Tables with Robin Roberts
Disney+
The View
ABC
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SERIES
Access Hollywood
Syndicated
Entertainment Tonight
Syndicated
Extra
Syndicated
CULINARY SERIES
Be My Guest with Ina Garten
Food Network
Family Dinner
Magnolia Network
Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays
Food Network
Valerie’s Home Cooking
Food Network
What Am I Eating? with Zooey Deschanel
Max
LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM
Hot Bench
Syndicated
Judy Justice
Amazon Freevee
Justice For The People with Judge Milian
Syndicated
The People’s Court
Syndicated
We The People with Judge Lauren Lake
Syndicated
TRAVEL, ADVENTURE AND NATURE PROGRAM
Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory
National Geographic
Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper
National Geographic
Guy’s All-American Road Trip
Food Network
Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild
NBC
Street Somm
Tastemade
INSTRUCTIONAL/HOW-TO PROGRAM
Fixer to Fabulous
HGTV
Fixer Upper: The Hotel
Magnolia Network
Hack My Home
Netflix
Martha Gardens
Roku
Windy City Rehab
HGTV
LIFESTYLE PROGRAM
Downey’s Dream Cars
Max
George to the Rescue
NBC
Growing Floret
Magnolia Network
Homegrown
Magnolia Network
Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones
Netflix
ARTS AND POPULAR CULTURE PROGRAM
Billion Dollar Babies: The True Story of the Cabbage Patch Kids
Vimeo
King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch
Netflix
Off Script With The Hollywood Reporter
SundanceTV
Oprah and “The Color Purple” Journey
Max
Variety Studio: Actors on Actors
PBS
Working in the Theatre
AmericanTheatreWing.org
EDUCATIONAL AND INFORMATIONAL PROGRAM
African Queens: Njinga
Netflix
Harlem Globetrotters Play It Forward
NBC
Ireland Made with Love
PBS
Leveling Lincoln
PBS
What Really Happened: America’s Wild
National Geographic
DAYTIME SPECIAL
Culture Quest: Ukraine
PBS
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
ABC
97th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
NBC
Recipe for Change: Celebrating Black Men
SpringHill
Unexpected
Hulu
SHORT FORM PROGRAM
Catalyst
LinkedIn News
The Dads
Netflix
Hollywood Atelier: Rob Pickens
The Hollywood Reporter
How Una Pizza Napoletana Became the No.1 Ranked Pizza in the World
Eater
Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre
Netflix
LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS
Tamara Braun as Ava Vitali
Days of our Lives, Peacock
Finola Hughes as Anna Devane
General Hospital, ABC
Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan
The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
Annika Noelle as Hope Logan
The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers
The Young and the Restless, CBS
Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves
General Hospital, ABC
LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR
Eric Braeden as Victor Newman
The Young and the Restless, CBS
Scott Clifton as Liam Spencer
The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester
The Bold and the Beautiful. CBS
Eric Martsolf as Brady Black
Days of our Lives, Peacock
John McCook as Eric Forrester
The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS
Jennifer Gareis as Donna Logan
The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
Linsey Godfrey as Sarah Horton
Days of our Lives, Peacock
Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra
The Young and the Restless, CBS
Allison Lanier as Summer Newman Abbott
The Young and the Restless, CBS
Emily O’Brien as Gwen Rizczech
Days of our Lives, Peacock
SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR
Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford
General Hospital, ABC
Bryton James as Devon Winters
The Young and the Restless, CBS
Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis
Days of our Lives, Peacock
A Martinez as Nardo Ramos
The Bay, Popstar! TV
Mike Manning as Caleb McKinnon
The Bay, Popstar! TV
GUEST PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
Linden Ashby as Cameron Kirsten
The Young and the Restless, CBS
Ashley Jones as Dr. Bridget Forrester
The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
Alley Mills as Heather Webber
General Hospital, ABC
Guy Pearce as Mike Young
Neighbours, Amazon Freevee
Dick Van Dyke as Mystery Man/Timothy Robicheaux
Days of our Lives, Peacock
DAYTIME TALK SERIES HOST
Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro
The View, ABC
Kelly Clarkson
The Kelly Clarkson Show, Syndicated
Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa
Live with Kelly and Mark, Syndicated
Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell, Sheryl Underwood
The Talk, CBS
Tamron Hall
Tamron Hall, Syndicated
CULINARY HOST
Lidia Bastianich
25 Years with Lidia: A Culinary Jubilee, PBS
Valerie Bertinelli
Valerie’s Home Cooking, Food Network
Eduardo Garcia
Big Sky Kitchen with Eduardo Garcia, Magnolia Network
Emeril Lagasse
Emeril Cooks, Roku
Sophia Roe
Counter Space, Tastemade
Buddy Valastro
Legends of the Fork, A&E
DAYTIME PERSONALITY – DAILY
Frank Caprio
Caught in Providence, Facebook Watch
Kevin Frazier, Nischelle Turner, Matt Cohen, Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo, Will Marfuggi, Rachel Smith
Entertainment Tonight, Syndicated
Deborah Norville Steven Fabian, Lisa Guerrero, Ann Mercogliano, Jim Moret, Les Trent
Inside Edition, Syndicated
Robert Hernandez, Star Jones
Divorce Court, FOX
Judge Judy Sheindlin, Whitney Kumar, Kevin Rasco, Sarah Rose
Judy Justice, Amazon Freevee
DAYTIME PERSONALITY – NON-DAILY
Samantha Brown
Samantha Brown’s Places To Love, PBS
Derrick Campana
The Wizard of Paws, BYUtv
Christian Cooper
Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper, National Geographic
Zoë François, Andrew Zimmern
Holiday Party with Andrew & Zoë, Magnolia Network
Jet Tila
Ready Jet Cook, Food Network
WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
The Bay
Popstar! TV
The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS
Days of our Lives
Peacock
General Hospital
ABC
The Young and the Restless
CBS
WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM
African Queens: Njinga
Netflix
Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild
NBC
Reconnecting Roots
PBS
Super Animals
Syndicated
Team Rubicon
Roku
DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
The Bay
Popstar! TV
The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS
Days of our Lives
Peacock
General Hospital
ABC
The Young and the Restless
CBS
DIRECTING TEAM FOR A SINGLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM
African Queens: Njinga
Netflix
Billion Dollar Babies: The True Story of the Cabbage Patch Kids
Vimeo
Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones
Netflix
Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild
NBC
Searching for Soul Food
Hulu
TrueSouth
ESPN I ABC I SEC Network
DIRECTING TEAM FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
ABC
The Drew Barrymore Show
Syndicated
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Syndicated
Turning The Tables with Robin Roberts
Disney+
The View
ABC
OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION
African Queens: Njinga
Netflix
Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones
Netflix
Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild
NBC
Mysteries of the Faith
Netflix
Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre
Netflix
ORIGINAL SONG
“Shine”
General Hospital, ABC
“Unexpected Truth”
Unexpected, Hulu
“We’re Home”
Reconnecting Roots, PBS
LIGHTING DIRECTION
General Hospital
ABC
The Jennifer Hudson Show
Syndicated
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Syndicated
The View
ABC
TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO
The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS
Days of our Lives
Peacock
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
ABC
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Syndicated
CINEMATOGRAPHY
African Queens: Njinga
Netflix
Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory
National Geographic
Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones
Netflix
Living For The Dead
Hulu
Oracles of God: The Story of the Old Testament
CBN
SINGLE CAMERA EDITING
African Queens: Njinga
Netflix
Drive with Swizz Beatz
Hulu
Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones
Netflix
Oprah and The Color Purple Journey
Max
Searching for Soul Food
Hulu
MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING
Family Ingredients
PBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Syndicated
Team Rubicon
Roku
TrueSouth
ESPN|ABC|SEC|Network
The Wizard of Paws
BYUtv
OUTSTANDING LIVE SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING
The Jennifer Hudson Show
Syndicated
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Syndicated
The Talk
CBS
Tamron Hall
Syndicated
SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING
African Queens: Njinga
Netflix
Downey’s Dream Cars
Max
Drive with Swizz Beatz
Hulu
Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones
Netflix
Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre
Netflix
MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHIC DESIGN
African Queens: Njinga
Netflix
Car Masters: Rust to Riches
Netflix
Searching for Soul Food
Hulu
Super Animals
Syndicated
Tex Mex Motors
Netflix
CASTING
African Queens: Njinga
Netflix
Days of our Lives
Peacock
General Hospital
ABC
Start Up
PBS
The Young and the Restless
CBS
ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN
African Queens: Njinga
Netflix
The Drew Barrymore Show
Syndicated
General Hospital
ABC
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Syndicated
The View
ABC
The Young and the Restless
CBS
COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING
African Queens: Njinga
Netflix
The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS
The Jennifer Hudson Show
Syndicated
Sherri
Syndicated
HAIRSTYLING AND MAKEUP
African Queens: Njinga
Netflix
The Drew Barrymore Show
Syndicated
Sherri
Syndicated
The View
ABC
The Young and the Restless
CBS
