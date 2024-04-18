Sony and Apollo in Talks for Joint Paramount Bid

The two companies may submit a competing bid after Paramount’s exclusivity window with Skydance expires

Sony Apollo Paramount

Investment firm Apollo Global Management’s bid to purchase Paramount may get a major partner: Sony Pictures Entertainment.

TheWrap has learned that Sony Pictures has been in talks with Apollo about making a joint bid to acquire the Melrose studio, weeks after Apollo made a solo offer to purchase the company for $26 billion, including taking on debt.

If the bid is made and accepted, Sony is expected to add Paramount to its collection of labels that includes Columbia Pictures, TriStar and Stage6, among others.

Skydance Media CEO David Ellison and National Amusements President Shari Redstone
Read Next
Paramount-Skydance Deal Unlikely to Close in 30-Day Window, Due Diligence Continues | Exclusive

If the companies make the joint bid, they will not do so until after the 30-day exclusive negotiation window between Paramount and production partner Skydance ends on May 3. The proposed bid from Skydance, which would be backed by fresh capital from a consortium of investors including Oracle cofounder Larry Ellison, RedBird Capital Partners and KKR, would see the media acquire control of Paramount through Shari Redstone’s National Amusements, which holds a controlling share of the studio.

As TheWrap reported earlier Thursday, Paramount and Skydance are not expected to close a deal before the exclusivity window ends, but negotiations are still moving forward. The Skydance deal has received significant pushback from shareholders, with some threatening litigation if Redstone does not consider the Apollo bid.

Representatives for Sony Pictures declined to comment. The potential joint bid was first reported by The New York Times.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 14: Honoree John W. Rogers, Jr., Chairman and Co-CEO of Ariel Investments, speaks onstage during the 2023 Beloved Community Awards at Hyatt Regency Atlanta on January 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Formerly known as the Salute Greatness Gala, the Beloved Community Awards is a part of the weeklong celebration of the 2023 King Holiday Observance. The event recognizes community leaders, businesses, and organizations that exemplify excellence in leadership, philanthropy and social justice in the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Read Next
Paramount's 'Dramatic' Stock Decline Shows a Lack of Faith in Skydance's David Ellison, Ariel Investments Founder Says

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.