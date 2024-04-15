Paramount’s ‘Dramatic’ Stock Decline Shows a Lack of Faith in Skydance’s David Ellison, Ariel Investments Founder Says

John Rogers Jr., whose firm owns a 1.8% stake, calls the exclusive talks “unprecedented” and tells TheWrap he’s not ruling out litigation

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 14: Honoree John W. Rogers, Jr., Chairman and Co-CEO of Ariel Investments, speaks onstage during the 2023 Beloved Community Awards at Hyatt Regency Atlanta on January 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Formerly known as the Salute Greatness Gala, the Beloved Community Awards is a part of the weeklong celebration of the 2023 King Holiday Observance. The event recognizes community leaders, businesses, and organizations that exemplify excellence in leadership, philanthropy and social justice in the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
John W. Rogers, Jr. speaks during 2023 Beloved Community Awards at Hyatt Regency Atlanta (Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

As Paramount Global and Skydance Media’s exclusive talks about a potential merger continue, Ariel Investments founder and co-CEO John Rogers Jr. told TheWrap that the media conglomerate’s recent stock decline indicates a lack of faith in Skydance’s CEO David Ellison.

Watching the developments closely, the executive said that he could consider legal action in the event that a deal doesn’t appropriately benefit his clients. 

The firm, which is a long-term shareholder with a 1.8% stake in Paramount as of the new year, previously told TheWrap Friday that pursuing exclusive talks with Skydance and a deal that would benefit controlling shareholder Shari Redstone at the expense of other shareholders would be “averse” to the company’s fair market value. 

