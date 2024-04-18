You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV” has become Max’s most-watched streaming title ever reported by Nielsen.

After releasing its first four across March 17 and March 18, the docuseries logged 1.25 billion viewing minutes between March 18-24, boosting it to become most successful Max title ever reported in Nielsen’s weekly streaming Top 10. Viewership for “Quiet on Set” surpassed the title previously held by “The Last of Us,” which drew 1.19 billion minutes across its first four episodes in January 2023.

“Quiet on Set” landed as the third most-watched TV streaming program of the week, behind Prime Video’s “Road House” reboot, which scored second place on the list with 1.32 billion viewing minutes” and Netflix’s “3 Body Problem,” which sat atop the most-watched list with 1.37 billion minutes viewed in the first week of its debut.

With usual favorite “Bluey” taking the No. 4 spot on the overall streaming list with 1.05 billion viewing minutes on Disney+, the week’s viewership marked the second time in history that the top four overall titles were represented by four different streaming platforms. For reference, the three top spots on last week’s list were held by Netflix, including “The Gentlemen,” “Damsel” and “Love Is Blind.”

Netflix’s “Homicide: New York” and “The Gentlemen” took the fifth and sixth spots with 1.04 billion viewing minutes and 971 million viewing minutes, respectively.

Network favorites made up the latter part of the overall streaming list, with “Grey’s Anatomy” scoring 882 million viewing minutes on Hulu and Netflix, “NCIS” drawing 750 million viewing minutes on Paramount+, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” logging 697 million viewing minutes on Netflix and Peacock and “The Big Bang Theory” drawing 695 million viewing minutes on Max.

“3 Body Problem,” “Homicide: New York” and “The Gentlemen” led the original streaming list, with Netflix’s “Love Is Blind” coming in fourth place with 617 million viewing minutes. Limited series “Shogun” came in the No. 5 spot with 423 million viewing minutes on Hulu while Peacock’s “Apples Never Fall” took sixth place with 399 million viewing minutes. Netflix series filled the rest of the list, with viewing for “Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War,” “Avatar: The Last Airbender” and “Physical: 100 Underground” outpacing “Halo” on Paramount+.

On the film front, “Road House” far outpaced other streaming movies and more than doubled the 561 million viewing minutes brought in by Netflix’s “Damsel.” Next came Netflix’s “Irish Wish,” which scored 546 million viewing minutes, which was followed by “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” which logged 362 million viewing minutes on Netflix. “Wonka” came in fifth place on the movies list with 354 million viewing minutes on Max.