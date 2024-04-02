You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

Viewership for “3 Body Problem” has grown to become Netflix’s most-watched title of the week.

The sci-fi series from David Benioff, D. B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo tallied up 15.6 million views during the week of March 25, which marks its second week on the streamer after debuting on March 21. Viewership was up 41.8% after “3 Body Problem” debuted to 11 million views during the week of March 18.

“3 Body Problem” dethroned Guy Ritchie’s “The Gentlemen” as the most-watched TV show of the week, with “The Gentlemen” logging 7.8 million views in its fourth week on the streamer. After ranking as Netflix’s most-watched show since its March 7 launch, “The Gentlemen” stood as the No. 3 most-watched TV show, behind “Testament: The Story of Moses” Season 1, which debuted in second place with 13.5 million views.

Live action reboot “Avatar The Last Airbender” scored fifth place on the most-watched TV list with 2.4 million views, down from last week’s viewership of 3.4 million. Viewership for “Homicide: New York” continued to outpace “Avatar The Last Airbender,” with the Dick Wolf-created crime docuseries logging 4.7 million views this week, landing in fourth place.

On the film front, action thriller “Heart of the Hunter” debuted atop the most-watched films list with 11 million views, exceeding viewership for “Irish Wish,” which scored 10.5 million views in its third week on the list, and “Damsel,” which tallied 10.3 million views in its fourth week.

As buzz about the sequel to “The Accountant” rises, the original Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal-led movie scored 6.2 million views this week, ranking as No. 4, while “The Casagrandes Movie” came in fifth place with 4.3 million views and “Shirley” took the No. 6 spot with 4.1 million views.

Elsewhere, French movie “The Wages of Fear” debuted atop the non-English films list with 11 million views, with Polish comedy “No Pressure” coming in second place with 9.5 million views. “Fighter” took the No. 3 spot its second week on the list with 6.5 million views while Argentinian drama “Rest In Peace” took fourth place with 9.5 million views.

On the non-English TV side, limited series “Queen of Tears” took first place with 4.3 million views while “Physical: 100” Season 2 came in a close second with 4.2 million views.