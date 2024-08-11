With “Hollywood Black,” Justin Simien peels back the history of Black creatives in Hollywood and how their impact helped shape the entertainment industry despite the onslaught of bigotry they faced.

The four-part docuseries was inspired by historian Donald Bogle’s book “Hollywood Black: The Stars, the Films, the Filmmakers” and spotlights Black talent and resistance, starting with the silent film era.

The series, which Simien directed, features Hollywood notables like Ava DuVernay, Ryan Coogler and Issa Rae.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch.

When does “Hollywood Black” come out?

“Hollywood Black” will premiere on MGM+ with its first episode on Sunday, Aug. 11.

Will “Hollywood Black” be streaming?

Yes, “Hollywood Black” will be streaming weekly on Sundays on MGM+ starting Sunday, Aug. 11, at 7 p.m. PST. There are four episodes in the series; check out the episode release guide below:

Episode 1: “Built On Our Backs” — Aug. 11

Episode 2: “The Defiant Ones” — Aug. 18

Episode 3: “The Price of Admission — Aug. 25

Episode 4: “Dear Black People” — Sept. 1

What is “Hollywood Black” about?

Here’s MGM+’s official synopsis for “Hollywood Black”:

Inspired by the book from historian Donald Bogle, this four-part docuseries, directed by Justin Simien, chronicles a century of the Black experience in Hollywood. By unearthing personal stories from actors, writers, directors and producers who fought for their place on the page, behind the camera and on the screen, the series provides a critical reexamination of a quintessentially American story—in brilliant color.

Who is featured in “Hollywood Black”?

There are several notable figures who participate in the “Hollywood Black” documentary series, including Justin Simien, W. Kamau Bell, Steven Caple, Jr., Ryan Coogler, Ava DuVernay, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Issa Rae, LaKeith Stanfield, Gabrielle Union, Lena Waithe and Forest Whitaker.

Is there a trailer for “Hollywood Black”?

Yes, check it out below.