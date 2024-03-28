Justin Simien and Christopher Yost to Adapt Vault Comics’ ‘Heist: Or How to Steal a Planet’ for Confluential Films

Filmmaker Justin Simien (“Haunted Mansion,” “Dear White People”) is attached to direct and Christopher Yost (“The Mandalorian,” “Thor: Ragnarok”) is writing the screenplay for “Heist: Or How to Steal a Planet.” Tommy Oliver’s Confluential Films announced the adaptation of the science fiction crime thriller from Vault Comics on Thursday.

Oliver (“The Perfect Find,” “Fancy Dance”) is producing for Confluential, which is an award-winning, Black-owned and Black-founded film, television and documentary production company and financier. Wayne Horton, who brought the project in, is also producing through his production deal with Confluential Films.

The “Heist: Or How to Steal a Planet” comic book, created by writer Paul Tobin and artist Arjuna Susini, is set on the planet Heist, home to billions of the worst criminals in the galaxy. The Pan Galactic government has no idea what to do with the planet, but conman Glane Breld and his band of thieves know exactly what to do with Heist: They’re going to steal it. The story follows Glane on his madcap scheme to pull off the biggest heist in the history of the galaxy.

“I’ve been a fan of Vault for years, and Paul and Arjuna have created something so fun and cool with ‘How to Steal a Planet,’” Yost said in a statement to The Wrap. “I’m insanely honored and excited to be part of bringing Glane and his crew to the big screen alongside Justin and Tommy.”

Oliver, founder and CEO of Confluential Films, added: “Vault’s ‘How to Steal a Planet’ is just a good time. I can’t imagine a better duo than Justin Simien and Christopher Yost to bring this to the screen, especially as a part of Confluential’s growing slate of tentpole films from creators of color.”

Newly hired SVP of Film & TV Liliane Bedford will oversee the project for Confluential Films. Damian Wassel and F.J. DeSanto will executive produce for Vault. Simien and Kyle Laursen will executive produce for Culture Machine.

Simien is repped by CAA and Grandview. Yost is repped by Verve and Industry. Vault is repped by UTA, Industry and Weintraub Tobin.

The deal was brokered by Confluential’s head of business and legal affairs, Alexa Camarena.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.