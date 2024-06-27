How to Watch ‘Horizon: An American Saga’: Is Kevin Costner’s Movie Streaming or in Theaters?

Kevin Costner’s Western passion project “Horizon: An American Saga” finally lands in theaters on Friday.

The film – which Costner directed as well as stars in – chronicles a “15-year span of pre- and post-Civil War expansion and settlement of the American west.” It’s the first of a number of proposed films in an expansive planned series. The second movie will land quickly in August.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new movie, how to watch “Horizon: An American Saga” right now and where to expect it on streaming.

When does “Horizon: An American Saga” come out?

“Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1” hits theaters everywhere Friday, June 28.

“Horizon: An American Saga” showtimes and tickets

Look for “Horizon: An American Saga” showtimes and book tickets for screenings near you with the links below.

Is “Horizon” streaming?

Right now, no. “Horizon: An American Saga” is strictly in theaters for its debut. When it leaves the theater and heads to streamers, we’ll be sure to update which ones you can expect it on so you can watch it at home.

Who’s in the “Horizon” cast?

“Horizon: An American Saga” stars Kevin Costner, who also directs the film. He’s joined by Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone, Owen Crow Show, Tatanka Means, Giovanni Ribisi, Ella Hunt, Tom Payne, Michael Rooker, Abbey Lee and Will Patton.

What is “Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1” about?

“Horizon: An American Saga” is a Western passion project from director, co-writer, producer and star Kevin Costner. Here’s the official logline:

In the great tradition of Warner Bros. Pictures’ iconic Westerns, “Horizon: An American Saga” explores the lure of the Old West and how it was won—and lost—through the blood, sweat and tears of many. Spanning the four years of the Civil War, from 1861 to 1865, Costner’s ambitious cinematic adventure will take audiences on an emotional journey across a country at war with itself, experienced through the lens of families, friends and foes all attempting to discover what it truly means to be the United States of America.

When does “Horizon 2” come out?

“Horizon” is planned as a four-part film franchise and “Horizon: An America Saga – Chapter 2” is set to be released in theaters on Aug. 16.

“Horizon 3” has started filming, but Costner is still pulling together the funds to finish the film, and “Horizon 4” has not started production.

Watch The Trailer