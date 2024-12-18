How to Watch the ‘iHeartRadio Jingle Ball’ Christmas Special: Is It Streaming?

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour has been underway throughout the month of December, bringing a star-studded lineup of concert sets and seasonal spirit — and now, the televised special is hitting screens.

Presented by Capital One for the 10th year, this year’s incarnation of the holiday music event visits Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Atlanta and Miami. 2024 performers include Katy Perry, Tate McRae, Jack Harlow, SZA and many more, and tour stops will be a part of the network special.

Here’s how to watch.

What time is the ‘iHeartRadio Jingle Ball’ special?

The 2024 “iHeartRadio Jingle Ball” special will get a primetime airing on ABC, debuting on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 8/7c.

Where to watch ‘iHeartRadio Jingle Ball’ 2024

The special will premiere exclusively on ABC, and will be available to stream on Hulu the next day.

Who is in the 2024 lineup?

Katy Perry, SZA, Tate McRae, Jack Harlow, twenty one pilots, Teddy Swims, Meghan Trainor, Camila Cabello, Kane Brown, Jason Derulo, Benson Boone, Gracie Abrams and more.

Tate McRae (The Tyler Twins for iHeartRadio)

What are the Jingle Ball 2024 tour destinations?

If you’re looking for more details on which artists are set to perform at the specific locations throughout the tour, here’s the 2024 Jingle Ball lineup.

Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas – Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 7:30 p.m. CST – iHeartRadio 106.1 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball 2024 Presented by Capital One at Dickies Arena

The star-studded lineup features Kane Brown, Meghan Trainor, Jason Derulo, Madison Beer, Saweetie, Shaboozey, Dasha, KATSEYE and Wonho.

Los Angeles – Friday, Dec. 6, at 7:30 p.m. PST – iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2024 Presented by Capital One at the Intuit Dome

The star-studded lineup features SZA, Tate McRae, Meghan Trainor, Kane Brown, Benson Boone, Madison Beer, Shaboozey, T-Pain, Paris Hilton and NCT Dream.

Chicago – Monday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. CST – iHeartRadio 103.5 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball 2024 Presented by Capital One at Allstate Arena

The star-studded lineup features Jack Harlow, Teddy Swims, Jason Derulo, Benson Boone, Madison Beer, Saweetie, NCT Dream and Wonho.

Detroit – Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 7:30 p.m. EST – iHeartRadio Channel 95.5’s Jingle Ball 2024 Presented by Capital One at Little Caesars Arena

The star-studded lineup features Jack Harlow, Teddy Swims, Jason Derulo, Madison Beer, Saweetie, NCT Dream, Isabel LaRosa and Wonho.

New York – Friday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. EST – iHeartRadio Z100’s Jingle Ball 2024 Presented by Capital One at Madison Square Garden

The star-studded lineup features Katy Perry, Tate McRae, twenty one pilots, Teddy Swims, Meghan Trainor, The Kid LAROI, Madison Beer, Benson Boone, Gracie Abrams, Shaboozey and NCT Dream.

Boston – Sunday, Dec. 15, at 6 p.m. EST – iHeartRadio Kiss 108’s Jingle Ball 2024 Presented by Capital One at TD Garden

The star-studded lineup features Tate McRae, twenty one pilots, Meghan Trainor, The Kid LAROI, Kesha, Benson Boone and KATSEYE.

Philadelphia – Monday, Dec. 16, at 7:30 p.m. EST – iHeartRadio Q102’s Jingle Ball 2024 Presented by Capital One at Wells Fargo Center

The star-studded lineup features Katy Perry, Tate McRae, Teddy Swims, Meghan Trainor, Jason Derulo, Gracie Abrams, Shaboozey and Dasha.

Washington, D.C. – Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 7:30 p.m. EST – iHeartRadio HOT 99.5’s Jingle Ball 2024 Presented by Capital One at Capital One Arena

The star-studded lineup features Tate McRae, Meghan Trainor, The Kid LAROI, Teddy Swims, Kesha, Jason Derulo, Gracie Abrams, Dasha, Isabel LaRosa and P1Harmony.

Atlanta – Thursday, Dec.19, at 7:30 p.m. EST – iHeartRadio 96.1 The Beat’s Jingle Ball 2024 Presented by Capital One at State Farm Arena

Gunna, GloRilla, Sexyy Red, Tip “T.I.” Harris, T-Pain, Saweetie, The Kid LAROI, Khalid, Tinashe and more.

Miami, Florida – Saturday, Dec. 21, at 7:30 p.m. EST – iHeartRadio Y100’s Jingle Ball 2024 Presented by Capital One at Kaseya Center