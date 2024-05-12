How to Watch ‘Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire’ Season 2

The wait for “Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire” Season 2 is finally over. AMC’s sumptuous adaptation of Rice’s beloved vampire novel returns with new episodes in May, following Louis (Jacob Anderson) and Claudia (now played by Delainey Hayles) to Europe, where their search for fellow vampires leads them to Armand (Assad Zaman) and the Théâtre des Vampires. In the present day, Louis continues recounting their tale to Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian), while questions about Lestat (Sam Reid) loom large in both timelines.

If you want to make sure you don’t miss an episode, here’s a complete guide to how to watch “Interview With the Vampire” online, streaming or on TV and a complete Season 2 schedule for when new episodes release.

How to Watch “Interview with the Vampire” Season 2

“Interview With the Vampire” returns for Season 2 on AMC and AMC+ Sunday, May 12, 2024.

If you’re a cable subscriber, you can watch “Interview With the Vampire” Season 2 online at AMC.com or when new episodes air at 9 p.m. ET.

If you want to watch it on streaming, you can find the new episodes of “Interview With the Vampire” on AMC+. (Bonus: subscribers can watch the episodes earlier than their air time.) AMC+ is also available through streaming partners on Amazon Prime Video Channels, AppleTV+, and Roku Channel.

“Interview with the Vampire” Season 2 Episode Release Schedule

“Interview With the Vampire” Season 2 will have eight episodes, one more than the seven-episode first season.

New episodes debut Sundays on AMC and AMC+. See the full Season 2 episode release guide below:

Episode 1 – May 12

Episode 2 – May 19

Episode 3 – May 26

Episode 4 – June 2

Episode 5 – June 9

Episode 6 – June 16

Episode 7 – June 23

Episode 8 – June 30

Who is in the Season 2 cast?

Season 2 of course welcomes back Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid as Louis and Lestat, alongside newcomer Delainey Hayles, who takes over the role of Claudia after Bailey Bass departed the series.

“Bailey Bass is a talented actor who did a remarkable job bringing the character of Claudia to life in Anne Rice’s ‘Interview With the Vampire.’ For a variety of reasons, Delainey Hayles will appear as Claudia in season two. We are grateful for Bailey’s unforgettable performance in season one and wish her nothing but the best,” the network said in a statement.

Hayles isn’t the only new name on the roster. See the “Interview With the Vampire” Season 2 cast below.

Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac

Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt

Assad Zaman as Armand

Delainey Hayles as Claudia

Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy

Ben Daniels as Santiago

Roxane Duran as Madeleine

Bally Gill as Real Rashid

Luke Brandon Field as Young Daniel Molloy

Justin Kirk as TBA

David Costabile as Leonard

What is Season 2 about?

The second season follows the second half of Rice’s novel, following Louis and Claudia to Paris after their attempt to kill their maker Lestat in the Season 1 finale. Here’s AMC’s full Season 2 synopsis:

“In Interview’s eight-episode second season, which wrapped production last year in Prague, Paris and New Orleans, the interview continues. In the year 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) recounts his life story to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian). Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and teen fledgling Claudia (Delainey Hayles) conspired to kill the Vampire Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid), Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris, with Claudia. It is in Paris that Louis first meets the vampire Armand (Assad Zaman). Their courtship and love affair will prove to have devastating consequences both in the past and in the future, and Molloy will probe to get to the truths buried within the memories.”