The wait for “Interview With the Vampire” Season 2 is almost over. AMC’s adaptation of the celebrated Anne Rice novel returns on Sunday, May 12, but you can get an early peek in an exclusive clip below.

The first season followed the dark seduction and devastating downfall of the romance between Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) and the powerful, mercurial vampire, Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid). Season 2 picks up where the first left off, adapting the second half of Rice’s novel, following Louis and the eternally teenaged fledgling Claudia (Delainey Hayles) to Europe after they conspired to kill Lestat in the Season 1 finale.

What compels them to cross the sea? Claudia’s constant hunger to learn more about the vampire race and her relentless drive to find more like them. Their hunt for fellow vampires sends them right into the thick of World War II Romania, where Claudia swears she finally found one, as you can see — along with some signature Claudia and Louis’ banter — in our exclusive clip.

Season 2 will also introduce the Theatre Des Vampires and formally aquaint audiences with the Vampire Armand (Assad Zaman), whom we met stealthily in Season 1 as “Rashid.” Then, of course, there’s the matter of the interview itself, which continues in 2022 Dubai, where Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) seeks to cut through the B.S. in search of the truth— all against the backdrop of whatever “the great conversion” is.

We’ll get our first taste of what’s to come and find out what type of fanged creature Claudia meets in the woods when the series returns for Season 2. The premiere episode, titled “What Can the Damned Really Say to the Damned,” debuts Sunday on AMC and AMC+.

“Interview With the Vampire” premieres Sunday, May 12, on AMC and AMC+.