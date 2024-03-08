Green yin yang staff, huge appetite and all, Po (Jack Black) will take another adventure to face a formidable foe in “Kung Fu Panda 4.” Po has fought his fair share of intimidating masters in the various aspects of Kung Fu. From Ian McShane’s Tai Lung in the first film to Gary Oldman’s pyrotechnic peacock Shen to J.K. Simmons’ xi-capturing ox, Po has learned valuable lessons along the way in each installment of the franchise.

His adoptive father, Mr. Ping (voiced by James Hong), taught him one of the most valuable lessons of all once Po took the leap from working in his father’s noodle shop to becoming the Dragon Warrior—“There is no secret ingredient.” Then, in the second film, he discovered that his panda parents had given him up for safety, and he reunited with his father Li (voiced by Bryan Cranston) in the third film.

Those wondering where to watch “Kung Fu Panda 4” (or the first three “Kung Fu Panda movies), need look no further. We’ve gathered the details below.

When does “Kung Fu Panda 4” arrive in theaters?

The action-packed animated adventure hits theaters Friday, March 8.

Is “Kung Fu Panda 4” Streaming?

Not yet. The film will likely be in theaters for a while before it heads to streaming. Since it hails from DreamWorks and Universal, Peacock would be the likely destination and home for the fourth film once it does go to streaming.

Who is in “Kung Fu Panda 4”?

Jack Black returns to voice the Kung Fu Panda himself, Po. Dustin Hoffman also reprises his voice role of red panda Master Shifu. Both of Po’s fathers — adoptive and biological — Mr. Ping (James Hong) and Li (Bryan Cranston) have journeys of their own to take. Awkwafina joins the franchise as Zhen, a cunning fox with pickpocket paws. Viola Davis voices villain The Chameleon, who can shapeshift into any and every creature to exist. Ke Huy Quan voices Han, an armadillo and Zhen’s old mentor. Ian McShane returns to voice day one enemy Tai Lung. Guest voices include Lori Tan Chinn and Ronny Chieng.

What is “Kung Fu Panda 4” about?

In addition to stopping the attempts of Viola Davis’ Chameleon to harness the power of all the great kung fu masters and morph into a really scary creature with all of their powers combined, Po is tasked by Master Shifu to find a replacement Dragon Warrior so that Po himself can elevate to Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace. Zhen the fox (Awkwafina) guides Po to Juniper City to take it back from The Chameleon’s clutches. The fox revisits her own past and roots while aiding Po, who sees potential in her.

Are the other “Kung Fu Panda” films streaming?

Yes! Po’s previous adventures can all be watched consecutively on Peacock. The first film is on Netflix and third film is streaming on Freevee.