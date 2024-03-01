Skadoosh.

That’s the sound that you hear when there’s a new “Kung Fu Panda” movie on the horizon, which is very much the case. “Kung Fu Panda 4” arrives in theaters on March 8. And ahead of its release, we’ve got a brand-new behind-the-scenes featurette that you can watch above.

In the featurette, director Mike Mitchell, something of a DreamWorks Animation legend having already directed “Shrek Forever After” and the first “Trolls,” walks you through his guide to making mayhem. (Spoiler alert – there are no rules!) Along the way you get some choice footage of the animators, hard at work on the latest animated sequel and, of course, an appearance by none other than Jack Black (Po himself) rocking the mic and making everybody laugh.

In the latest “Kung Fu Panda” adventure, Po teams up with a thief (played by Awkwafina) to stop a dangerous, shape-shifting villain the Chameleon (Viola Davis) from stealing the powers of Po’s bested foes. Along the way he meets fun new characters, like a pangolin named Han (voiced by Ke Huy Quan) and gets into typically oversized fight sequences, including one in a teetering tavern perched precariously on the edge of a cliff.

Incredibly, this is the first “Kung Fu Panda” movie in nearly a decade (“Kung Fu Panda 3” hit theaters way back in 2016) and continues Black’s return to the role following his Emmy-winning turn in the streaming series “Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight” on Netflix.

Catch up with Po and the gang when “Kung Fu Panda 4” hits theaters on March 8.