Skadoosh! Po the Panda (Jack Black) has returned for “Kung Fu Panda 4,” this time with the help of Awkwafina’s gray fox Zhen. A sinister sorceress Chameleon (Viola Davis) is rumored to have taken over Juniper City with grand schemes in mind to harness way too much power. As if a new enemy weren’t enough, Master Shifu (Dustin Hoffman) warns him that he must level up to Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace and find a successor to take on the mantle of Dragon Warrior.

Fans since the beginning of the franchise will know how hard-earned and fought-for this title is to Po, who began his journey to master Kung Fu in 2008 with the first “Kung Fu Panda” movie. Other opponents throughout the first three movies include Gary Oldman’s peacock Shen, who has an obsession with fireworks, and J.K. Simmons’ Kai.

The Furious Five — Tigress (Angelina Jolie), Mantis (Seth Rogen), Monkey (Jackie Chan), Crane (David Cross) and Viper (Lucy Liu) — also aid Po in his training and adventures in these first three films, for those who want to rewatch them in action thus far. Respectively, the first film came out in 2008, the second in 2011 and the third in 2016, so it has been a minute since Po has seen some action and butt-kicking.

So if you’re looking to catch up before “Kung Fu Panda 4,” which opens exclusively in theaters on March 8, here’s where to stream all the “Kung Fu Panda” movies.

Here’s where the first three “Kung Fu Panda” films are streaming right now:

Streaming on Peacock

“Kung Fu Panda”

“Kung Fu Panda 2”

“Kung Fu Panda 3”

Streaming on Freevee

“Kung Fu Panda”

Streaming on Netflix:

“Kung Fu Panda 3”

Is “Kung Fu Panda 4” streaming?

Not right now. The latest sequel is a theatrical release, but will eventually be streaming on Peacock later this year.

Where to stream the “Kung Fu Panda” TV shows

There are also two animated “Kung Fu Panda” TV shows. “Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness” comprises three seasons and is streaming on Paramount+.

“Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight” — which unlike “Legends of Awesomeness” finds Jack Black returning to voice Po — has three seasons streaming on Netflix.