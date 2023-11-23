The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a holiday staple, and you’ll be able to watch it live from New York City in person, on television or streaming online.

2023 marks the 97th year of the event, which will feature 25 giant balloons, 31 floats, 18 performing artists including headliner Cher, 11 marching bands and more!

Here’s everything you need to know about the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, from when and where to how to watch.

When is the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?

The parade will be held on Thursday, November 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET. The event will run rain or shine.

Where can I watch the Thanksgiving Day parade in person?

The NYPD will manage spectator viewing on Thanksgiving Day. The traditional 2.5-mile route stretches from the Upper West Side to Midtown Manhattan.

Click here for a map of the Thanksgiving Day parade route, which starts at Central Park West and ends at Macy’s Herald Square.

If you want a sneak peek, Macy’s giant balloons will be prepared for their Thanksgiving Day flights on Wednesday, November 22, from 12-6pm on the Upper West Side.

Where can I watch the Thanksgiving Day parade on TV?

NBC will be airing the parade live at 8:30 a.m. ET/PT on Thanksgiving Day.

“Today” show anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker will host on NBC, while Carlos Adyan and Andrea Meza will host the simulcast on Telemundo.

Is the Thanksgiving Day Parade streaming?

Peacock will stream the parade beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. Click here to watch the parade online.

Which Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons are new for 2023?

25 giant ballons will float down the parade route, including the always popular Goku, Ronald McDonald and Stuart the Minion balloons.

New balloons this year include: Beagle Scout Snoopy, Blue Cat & Chugs, Kung Fu Panda’s Po, Leo, Monkey D. Luffy from “One Piece,” The Pillsbury Doughboy, and Uncle Dan.

Hopefully there won’t be any balloon mishaps this year!

Which Thanksgiving Day Parade floats are new for 2023?

31 floats will drive down the parade route this year.

New floats this year include: Camp Snoopy, Good Burger Mobile, Igniting Memories, Mutant Mayhem, Palace of Sweets and The Delectable World of Willy Wonka.

Who are the Thanksgiving Day Parade performers?

Here are the artists scheduled to perform:

Alex Smith

Amanda Shaw

Ashley Park

Bell Biv Devoe

Brandy

Cher

Chicago

David Foster and Katharine McPhee

Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors

Enhyphen

En Vogue

Jabari Banks

Jessie James Decker

Jon Batiste

Manual Tirizo

Miss America Grace Stanke

Paul Russell

Pentatonix

What else can I look forward to?

The event will also feature 6 Balloonicles (balloon bicycles), 11 marching bands, 29 clown crews and 7 performance groups. And, of course, Santa Claus.

Are there any other parades to watch?

CBS and Paramount+ will air their own Thanksgiving Day Parade from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. ET on Nov. 23, hosted by Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight.

The special will also feature performances by the casts of the hit Broadway musicals “A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical” and Disney’s “Aladdin,” celebrating its 10th anniversary on Broadway.