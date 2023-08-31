Netflix’s “One Piece” has a colorful, vibrant cast filled newcomers like Iñaki Godoy, who plays as Monkey D. Luffy, and some more seasoned actors like Vincent Regan, who plays Vice Admiral Garp. Netflix put in the work (seven years to be exact) to craft its live adaption of the bestselling manga series.

When “One Piece” creator Eiichiro Oda first saw Godoy, he knew that was his Luffy. Each of the cast members have created their own connection to their characters, and some loved and grew up watching them on screen as children.

Longtime anime fan Emily Rudd, who plays Nami, described her character as a member of the Staw Hats who sevves “like an older sister surrounded by a group of young brothers.” Mackenyu, who is Japanese, grew up idolizing his character Roronoa Zoro. He was so committed to his character that he even pierced his ears for the show, per Netflix. Steven Maeda said Jacob Romero “nailed” his reading for Usopp “from the get-go,” and Romero said the goodness of Usopp’s heart “was so clear” to him. As for Taz Skylar, before filming, he trained with taekwondo specialists, MMA fighters and a chef to prepare for his role as Sanji.

Here’s the entire cast and character guide for “One Piece,” which is now streaming on Netflix.

Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy in Season 1 of “One Piece” (Credit: Netflix) Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy @inakigo Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) has a big heart, big dreams and even bigger goals, one of which is finding the ultimate treasure, Gold Roger’s One Piece, so he can become King of the Pirates. He was granted a rubber-like body after he ate the Devil Fruit known as the Gum-Gum Fruit. Per Netflix, “One Piece” creator Eiichiro Oda said that once he set eyes on Godoy, he knew that was their Luffy. Godoy was previously in projects including “The Imperfects,” “¿Quién mató a Sara?,” “La querida del Centauro” and more.

Emily Rudd as Nami in Season One of “One Piece” (Photo credit: Netflix) Emily Rudd as Nami @emilysteaparty Nami is fierce, independent and never let’s anyone get too close in her space. She’s a talented navigator, who’s also a thief, and she wields a bo staff for any enemies who dare try her. She’s one of the Straw Hat ship crew. Nami is played by Emily Rudd, who previously starred in “Fear Street Part 2: 1978,” “Fear Street Part 3: 1666,” “Moonshot,” “Hunters ” and more.

Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro n Season One of “One Piece” (Photo credit: Netflix) Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro @mackenyu Mackenyu plays Roronoa Zoro, a dangerous, quiet and always alert “Pirate Hunter.” Toting three swords around, he aspires to be the world’s greatest swordsman, and he’s willing to take anyone down to do it, even if it means aligning himself with Luffy and the Straw Hat ccrew. Some of the projects Mackenyu previously starred in were “Take a Chance, Bitter Sweet,” “Oyaji,” “Tadaima,” “Over Drive,” “Pacific Rim” and more.

Jacob Romero as Usopp in Season One of “One Piece” (Photo credit: Netflix) Jacob Romero as Usopp @bookofjacob Where would the Straw Hats be without their lovable, storytelling and humous shipmate Usopp, played by Jacob Romero. Usopp followed in the footsteps of his father by becoming a sharpshooter, who also knows how to work a slingshot. His mission is to become one of the greatest warriors the seas have ever seen. Romero has been in several hit shows including “Rap Sh!t,” “Greenleaf,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “All Rise” and “The Resident.”

Taz Skylar as Sanji in Season One of “One Piece” (Photo credit: Netflix) Taz Skylar as Sanji @taz_skylar Taz Skylar takes on the role of the super flirty, charming and top notch chef Sanji. The Straw Hats meet him while he’s working at a restaurant called Baratie under his superior, Chef Zeff. When it comes to fighting, Sanji utilizes his legs over his hands, because he needs them unharmed so he can cook. Skylar’s previous roles include “The Lazarus Project,” “Agatha Raisin,” Boiling Point,” “The Deal,” “Villain,” “Lie Low” and “The Kill Team.”

Morgan Davies as Koby in Season One of “One Piece” (Photo credit: Netflix) Morgan Davies as Koby @morganlogoff Morgan Davies plas Koby, a timid, shy and nervous member of Alvida’s pirate crew ship, Miss Love Duck. Despite Monkey D. Luffy’s goal of becoming King of the Pirates, he still encourages Koby to pursue his dream of joining the Marines, who patrol and protect the seas from criminals like pirates. “The Girlfriend Experience,” “Evil Dead Rise,” “The End,” “Terra Nova” and “The Tree” are some of Davies’ previous projects.

Aidan Scott as Helmeppo in Season One of “One Piece” (Photo credit: Netflix) Aidan Scott as Helmeppo @aidanscott96 Helmeppo is the spoiled and vain son of Captain “Axe Hand” Morgan, who uses his father’s status to boost his already unchecked ego. Helmeppo is played by Aidan Scott. Scott has been seen in several projects, including “The Kissing Booth 2,” “Action Point,” “Theodore Roosevelt,” “Abraham Lincoln” and more.

Vincent Regan as Vice Admiral Garp in Season One of “One Piece” (Photo credit: Netflix) Vincent Regan as Vice Admiral Garp Vice Admiral Garp — played by Vincent Regan — is one of the legendary members of the Marines. He’s trained some of the toughest fighters, and has caught some of the most iconic pirates, including King of the Pirates, Gold Roger. He tries his best to persuade Monkey D. Luffy against his pirate dreams, and started acting as Koby marine mentor. Regan has been seen in “300,” “Snow White and the Huntsman,” “Troy,” “Luther: The Fallen Sun,” “The Royals” and more.

Langley Kirkwood as Captain “Axe Hand” Morgan in Season One of “One Piece” (Photo credit: Netflix) Langley Kirkwood as Captain “Axe Hand” Morgan @langleykirkwood With a metal prosthetic in place of his jaw and and axe for one of his hands, Captain “Axe Hand” Morgan, is one of the most feared members of the Marines. And it makes sense, as he heads the Marine base. He uses his cyborg-like body to inflict terror, even it means sometimes also scaring his son Helmeppo. Morgan is played by Langley Kirkwood, who starred in “Warrior,” “Collision,” “Elesin Oba: The King’s Horseman,” “Dominion,” “Banshee” and more.

Craig Fairbrass as Zeff in Season One of “One Piece” (Photo credit: Netflix) Craig Fairbrass as Zeff @craigjfairbrass His name is Zeff and he’s a chef, but he used to be one of the scariest and most feared pirates. He was known for his red, blood-stained boots. Nami knows him as her surrogate father, and the sea knows him as the manager of the floating restaurant, Baratie. Fairbrass plays Zeff, and he some of his work prior to “One Piece” was “EastEnders,” “For Queen & Country,” “The Rise of the Footsoldier” series, “Top of the Pops,” and more.

Peter Gadiot as Shanks in Season One of “One Piece” (Photo credit: Netflix) Peter Gadiot as Shanks @petergadiot Acting as a mentor to Monkey D. Luffy is the beloved Red Haired crew pirate leader Shanks — played by Peter Gadiot. Moved by Luffy’s courage and big pirate dreams, he helps Luffy understand that being a pirate goes beyond robbing and combat. Gadiot had roles in “Queen of the South,” “Yellowjackets,” “Once Upon a Time in Wonderland,” “Silo” and more.

Ilia Isorelýs Paulino as Alvida in Season One of “One Piece” (Photo credit: Netflix) Ilia Isorelýs Paulino as Alvida @iliaisorelyspaulino When you think of vanity, pain and murder, Alvida has to come to mind. She is willing to take anyone down and steal anyone’s treasures and she won’t bat an eye while doing so. She is a murderous and merciless pirate, who’s obsessed with how she looks. Ilia Isorelýs Paulino plays Alvida, and she previously starred in “The Sex Lives of College Girls,” “Me Time” and “Queenpins.”

Jeff Ward as Buggy the Clown in Season One of “One Piece” (Photo credit: Netflix) Jeff Ward as Buggy the Clown @jjward12 He’s a killer clown, but nothing’s funny about how devastatingly violent and psychotic Buggy the Clown is. When he was a young pirate, he ate a Devil Fruit called the Chop-Chop Fruit, and it gave him the ability to break his body down into pieces; but the sea can take his powers away. And beware, talking about his nose is completely off limits. Buggy is portrayed by Jeff Ward, the actor best known for playing Deke Shaw in “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

McKinley Belcher III as Arlong in Season One of “One Piece” (Photo credit: Netflix) McKinley Belcher III as Arlong @mckinleybcubed Arlong is a human, but he’s also a shark….and he hates humans. More importantly, he’s one of the most feared pirates of the East Blue, and he’s also on the hunt for the One Piece treasure just like Monkey D. Luffy. Arlong is played by McKinley Belcher III. Some of his roles prior to “One Piece” were in “Marriage Story,” “Mercy Street,” “The Art of Racing in the Rain,” “Ozark” and “Power.”