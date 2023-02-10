The clothes are all coming off once again, as Magic Mike is ready to hit the stage in the third installment of the “Magic Mike” franchise, “Magic Mike’s Last Dance.”

It’s been 10 years since the first “Magic Mike” hit theaters in 2012, and seven years since its first sequel “Magic Mike XXL.” Mike — played by Channing Tatum — started off as a handyman by day and stripper by night, and now he’s setting off into a new adventure that takes place in London. Joining the cast is Oscar-nominated actress Salma Hayek, who stars alongside Tatum in her role as Maxandra.

Everything is on the line for Mike, and with an all-new roster of adult entertainers that Mike will have to whip into shape, will he have what it takes to pull it off and keep his name as a top dancer?

The original “Magic Mike” pulled in $162 million at the global box office, which led to its sequel, “XXL” — which grossed $123 million after its theater release. “Magic Mike’s Last Dance is produced by Nick Wechsler,” Gregory Jacobs, Tatum, Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan. Julie M. Anderson serves as executive producer for the film.

When Does “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” Come Out?

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” will be released exclusively in theaters in North America on Friday, Feb. 10, and internationally on Feb. 8.

Will “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” Be Streaming?

Yes, with the “Magic Mike” franchise being Warner Bros. productions, we expect the film will arrive on HBO Max for streaming in the next few months — as early as 45 days.

What Is “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” About?

In “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” “Magic” Mike Lane (Tatum) returns to the stage after taking a long hiatus and a business deal that left his pockets empty. In an effort to make some money, Mike takes up bartending gigs in Florida. He eventually heads to London with a wealthy socialite (Hayek Pinault) who lures him with an offer he can’t refuse and an agenda all her own.

Who Is in the Cast?

The cast includes Tatum, Hayek Pinault, Ayub Khan Din and newcomers Juliette Motamed, Jemelia George and Vicki Pepperdine.

Watch the Trailer

Where Can I Watch the “Magic Mike” Prequels?

“Magic Mike” (2012) and “Magic Mike XXL” (2015) are available to stream on HBO Max. “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” is also expected to land on the streamer.