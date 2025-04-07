How to Watch ‘My Hero Academia: Vigilantes’: When Does the Anime Come Out?

“My Hero Academia: Vigilantes,” the prequel series to the hit anime “My Hero Academia,” has officially landed and we’re here to tell you how and when to watch.

Just as the final season of “My Hero Academia” is set to kick off its eighth and final season this October, “Vigilantes” is gearing up to take fans on a whole new ride.

“’My Hero Academia’ has captivated fans worldwide for nearly a decade, and now ‘My Hero Academia: Vigilantes’ offers an exciting new perspective on the world this franchise loves,” Crunchyroll’s Chief Content Officer, Asa Suehira, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with TOHO and bring this highly anticipated spinoff to audiences around the globe.”

The highly-anticipated anime series drops on Monday. Here’s everything you need to know about how and when to watch.

When does “My Hero Academia: Vigilantes” come out?

“My Hero Academia: Vigilantes premiered on Crunchyroll Monday, April 7 at 8:15 a.m. PST. It will be available to watch in the following territories: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, Indian subcontinent and Southeast Asia.

Are new episodes released weekly or all at once?

New episodes of “My Hero Academia: Vigilantes” will be released weekly on Mondays, the same day as Japan.

Where is “My Hero Academia: Vigilantes” streaming?

“My Hero Academia: Vigilantes” will be streaming exclusively on Crunchyroll starting Monday, April 7.

What is “My Hero Academia: Vigilantes” about?

The spinoff series takes place before the events of the main “My Hero Academia” anime.

Here’s the official synopsis: “Koichi Haimawari is a dull college student who aspires to be a hero but has given up on his dream. Although 80% of the world’s population has superhuman powers called Quirks, few are chosen to become heroes and protect people. Everything changes for Koichi when he and Pop☆Step are saved by the vigilante Knuckleduster and get recruited to become vigilantes themselves!”

Who is in the “My Hero Academia: Vigilantes” cast?

Check out the full Japanese and English voice cast and character breakdowns below.

Japanese Voice Cast: Shuichiro Umeda as Koichi Haimawairi/The Crawler, Ikumi Hasegawa as Kazuho Haneyama/Pop☆Step, Yasuhiro Mamiya as Oguro Iwao/Knuckleduster, Kenta Miyake as All Might, Junichi Suwabe as Eraser Head, Hiroyuki Yoshino as Present Mic, Akeno Watanabe as Midnight and Masamichi Kitada as Ingenium.

English Voice Cast: Jack Broadbent as Koichi, Jason Marnocha as Knuckleduster, Macy Anne Johnson as Pop Step, Joshua Waters as Kugizaki, y Justin Briner as Izuku “Deku” Midoriya, Christopher R. Sabat as All Might, Dave Trosko as Present Mic, Christopher Wehkamp as Aizawa, Aaron Campbell as No. 6, Kamen Casey as Tokage and Mike Smithj as Tochi.

What is “My Hero Academia: Vigilantes” based on?

“My Hero Academia: Vigilantes” is based on the manga of the same name, which was created by Hideyuki Furuhashi, Betten Court and Kohei Horikosh.

What company produced “My Hero Academia: Vigilantes”?

“My Hero Academia: Vigilantes” is produced by the production company Bones Film.

Who performed the opening theme song?

The opening theme song “Kekka Orai” is performed by Kocchi no Kento.

Watch the trailer