The “My Hero Academia: You’re Next” English subtitled trailer shows Deku and the gang up against a new threat in villain Dark Might.

“Yes, the time has come,” Dark Might says in the trailer for the upcoming film, the fourth feature to come from the anime franchise. “It’s the dawn of Dark Might legend!”

In the film, which is set to be released in the U.S. and Canada in both English subtitled and dubbed formats on Oct. 11, is set after the conclusion of “My Hero Academia” Season 6, and just before the final battle between heroes and villains. Deku and his friends now face to face off against a new threat — a mysterious figure who calls himself Dark Might and claims to be the new Symbol of Peace.

The movie was produced by Bones and distributed by Toho International.

Here’s a full synopsis of the movie below.

Those were the words All Might, Symbol of Peace, let out after defeating All For One, Symbol of Evil. All Might may no longer be the No. 1 hero of a society where most of the population has a superpowered Quirk, but Deku and his Hero Course classmates at U.A. High School are determined to carry on his will and ideals as heroes.

It was spring of Deku’s second year at U.A. when an all-out battle between heroes and villains broke out. Deku faced an overwhelmingly powerful Tomura Shigaraki and the two clashed violently, with both the heroes and the villains suffering heavy damages. The battle has since come to a temporary halt with Shigaraki’s retreat, but the time for their next confrontation draws closer with every second.

Japan is devastated by the all-out battle when a mysterious man suddenly appears. He presents himself as the one to replace All Might, becoming the new Symbol. He proclaims “Next, it’s my turn!” but turns out to be Dark Might! Despite resembling All Might in appearance, Dark Might’s ideals couldn’t be more different. He unleashes his Quirk for his own desires, creating a massive fort that begins to absorb the population one after another. Among the group accompanying Dark Might is Anna, a young woman with an unknown Quirk who is being targeted by a stoic individual in butler attire. Even though this person, Giulio, calls her “Miss Anna,” he seems to be after her life. Just what could their connection be to Dark Might?

Will Deku, Bakugo, Todoroki and the rest of U.A. High Class 1-A be able to protect the world by putting an end to Dark Might–the new Symbol and his desires? They must face off against Dark Might and the obscure crime organization under his control, the Gollini Family.

Check out the trailer above.