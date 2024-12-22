“My Hero Academia” spinoff series “My Hero Academia: Vigilantes” is set to premiere in Japan in April 2025, as the original anime takes its final bow.

Toho Animation unveiled the adaptation of “My Hero Academia: Vigilantes,” which is based on the manga series of the same name, during Jump Festa 2025 on Saturday.

The prequel series will be animated by Japanese animation studio Bones Inc.

Here’s the official description of the show: “Set in a superpowered society where trained and licensed heroes protect the public from supervillains, ‘My Hero Academia: Vigilantes’ takes place five years before the events of ‘My Hero Academia.’ The series follows Koichi Haimawari, a young man who uses his abilities to aid others, despite not being a licensed hero.”

The eighth and final season of “My Hero Academia,” based on the popular manga by Kohei Horikoshi, will air in Fall 2025. The manga released its final chapter in August 2024.