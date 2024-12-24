If you can’t make it to Rome this Christmas Eve, you can still watch Pope Francis’ traditional holiday mass from the comfort of your home.

The mass, often called the Midnight Mass, traditionally took place at midnight but in recent years is held much earlier, partly due to the Pope’s age. (The pontiff turned 88 on Dec. 17.)

The mass is free, but tickets are required.

Here’s what you need to know to watch the Christmas Eve mass:

How to watch “The Pope’s Christmas Eve Mass”: Is it streaming?

Yes, you can stream the ceremony on the Vatican’s YouTube channel.

In past years, the mass has also been streamed live by outlets including PBS NewsHour and Fox News.

There’s also a WhatsApp channel.

What time is “The Pope’s Christmas Eve Mass”?

This year, the mass is set to begin at 7:00 p.m, Central European Time, which is 1 p.m. Eastern Time (New York) and 10 a.m. in Western Time (Los Angeles).

What other Vatican holiday services will be held in 2024?

Per the Vatican, on Christmas Day, the Pope will deliver his traditional “Urbi et Orbi” address and blessing “To the City and the World.”

On the following day, Dec. 26, known as the feast of St. Stephen, he will preside at Mass in Rome’s Rebibbia prison.

On New Year’s Eve, the Pope will pray First Vespers and the Te Deum in St. Peter’s Basilica to close out the year.

If you’re in the mood for more papal-related programming, the Golden Globe-nominated drama “Conclave,” is now streaming on Peacock. The film stars Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci and John Lithgow as cardinals who clash as they gather to nominate the new pope.