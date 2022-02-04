Jack Reacher is making his small-screen debut this month. The beloved character from the Lee Child book series is getting the TV treatment after two feature films starring Tom Cruise, and fans are eager to see how this adaptation varies. One major change is the size of the actor portraying Jack Reacher. At 6’3” and hands literally the size of dinner plates, Alan Ritchson is much more in line with the book’s description of Jack Reacher than Cruise was.

So where can you watch the “Reacher” series, what is it about, and which characters show up in this first season? Everything you need to know is below.

Where Is the Jack Reacher Series Streaming?

“Reacher” is streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Are Episodes Released Weekly or All at Once?

All eight episodes of “Reacher” are streaming starting Feb. 4.

What Is “Reacher” About?

The first season of the series is based on the first Jack Reacher novel by Lee Child, called “Killing Floor.” It begins with Jack Reacher, a veteran military police investigator, stepping off a bus in Margrave, Georgia only to promptly be arrested for a murder he didn’t commit. When he’s exonerated, more murders occur and he teams up with police chief Oscar Finley and officer Roscoe Conklin to find the perpetrator. But as they dig deeper, they realize the truth behind the crimes is much more sinister than they imagined.

Who Is in the “Reacher” Cast?

Alan Ritchson plays Jack Reacher, while the young version of the character is portrayed by Maxwell Jenkins. The rest of the Jack Reacher series cast is as follows:

Malcolm Goodwin as Oscar Finley

Willa Fitzgerald as Roscoe Conklin

Bruce McGill as Mayor Grover Teale

Chris Webster as KJ

Maria Sten as Frances Neagley

Hugh Thompson as Baker

Kristin Kreuk as Charlie

Marc Bendavid as Hubble

Willie C. Carpenter as Mosley

Currie Graham as Kliner Sr.

Harvey Guillén as Jasper

Are the Jack Reacher Movies Streaming?

2012’s “Jack Reacher,” starring Tom Cruise is streaming on Hulu and Paramount+ and is based on the book “One Shot.”

The 2016 sequel “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back” is based on the novel “Never Go Back” and is not currently streaming, but is available to rent through all major retailers.