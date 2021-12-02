‘Jack Reacher': Watch Alan Ritchson Punch Bad Guys With Actual Giant Fists in First Amazon Series Trailer (Video)

Amazon has debuted the first trailer for its upcoming “Jack Reacher” series, simply called “Reacher,” which features Alan Ritchson as the burly title character, with hands that would make Lee Child proud.

You can watch the trailer above. The series will debut all of its episodes on Friday, Feb. 4.

“Reacher” follows Jack Reacher, a veteran military police investigator who has just recently entered civilian life. Reacher is a drifter, carrying no phone and the barest of essentials as he travels the country and explores the nation he once served. When Reacher arrives in the small town of Margrave, Georgia, he finds a community grappling with its first homicide in 20 years. The cops immediately arrest him and eyewitnesses claim to place Reacher at the scene of the crime. While he works to prove his innocence, a deep-seated conspiracy begins to emerge, one that will require Reacher’s keen mind and hard-hitting fists to deal with.

And since you’re probably wondering, Ritchson is listed at 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds, considerately larger than Tom Cruise’s 5-7 frame that drew the ire from fans of Lee Child’s books (and Child himself). Cruise played the character in a pair of movies, “Jack Reacher” and “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.”

When Child first said that he was looking to reboot “Jack Reacher” as a TV series with a new lead to replace Cruise, he argued the “Mission Impossible” star “didn’t have that physicality” of the character. In his books, Child frequently describes Reacher as being 6 feet 5 inches tall, with hands “the size of dinner plates” — they have also been described as the size of “a supermarket chicken,” or “Thanksgiving turkeys.”

Along with Ritchson, “Reacher” stars Malcolm Goodwin, Kristin Kreuk, Willa Fitzgerald, Chris Webster, Marc Bendavid, Willie C Carpenter, Currie Graham and Harvey Guillén.

“Scorpion” creator Nick Santora will serve as writer, executive producer and showrunner on the upcoming series.

n addition to Santora, the series will be executive produced by Lee Child, Don Granger, Scott Sullivan and Christopher McQuarrie, with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Marcy Ross executive producing for Skydance. Carolyn Harris oversees the series for Skydance.

Season one of the series will be based on the first “Jack Reacher” novel “Killing Floor.”