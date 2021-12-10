How to Watch ‘Red Rocket': Where Is the A24 Film Playing?

In 2017, writer-director Sean Baker ascended to a new level of indie fame with his quietly heart-wrenching dramedy “The Florida Project.” His follow-up film, co-written with Chris Bergoch, tells the story of another unlikely protagonist in another overlooked subregion of America.

“Red Rocket,” which debuted at Cannes Film Festival to critical acclaim, follows Mikey Saber (Simon Rex), a washed-up porn star who slinks back to his old stomping ground in Texas. His return is not welcomed by his neighbors, especially his estranged wife, Lexi (Bree Elrod), with whom he tries to crash. The charismatic grifter is confident in his ability for self-improvement, or at least that’s what he tells everyone else.

His plans go awry when he meets a young woman named Strawberry (Susanna Son) and gets mixed up with some shady characters. In his zigzagged path to redemption, his biggest obstacle may prove to be himself.

If that sounds enticing to you, check out the trailer and read below for how you can catch a screening of “Red Rocket.”

When does “Red Rocket” premiere?

“Red Rocket” premieres on December 10.

Where is “Red Rocket” playing?

“Red Rocket” is playing exclusively in theaters nationwide.

Is “Red Rocket” available for streaming?

As of now, no streaming information has been announced for “Red Rocket.” After its theatrical run concludes, the film will likely be available for digital purchase on websites like Apple Music, Vudu, Google Play and YouTube.

Who’s in the cast of “Red Rocket”?

Among the film’s large ensemble cast, the principle roles are as follows:

Simon Rex as Mikey

Bree Elrod as Lexi

Suzanna Son as Strawberry

Where can you watch Sean Baker’s other films?