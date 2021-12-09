Tabitha Jackson Kim Yutani Sundance

Tabitha Jackson (left) Director, Sundance Film Festival and Director of Programming Kim Yutani. Photos courtesy of Sundance Institute by Josh S. Rose and Agnieszka Wojtun

Why Sundance Film Festival Director Won’t ‘Go Back’ on Progress Made With Virtual Event

by | December 9, 2021 @ 12:00 PM

”We don’t have to think about what is going to play well on a small screen or big screen because we’ve got both,“ Tabitha Jackson says

Last year in her first year as director of the Sundance Film Festival, Tabitha Jackson had to re-imagine the film festival for a virtual format in the midst of the pandemic. For 2022, she’s re-imagining it again.

Sundance will return to Park City, Utah, this year, but it will also remain online, meaning that the festival will be a hybrid opportunity for audiences both in person and watching from home. Every film will have an in-person premiere in Park City followed shortly after by an online premiere. And each premiere screening will be followed by its own separate live Q&A, with filmmakers and talent pulling double duty to be fully engaged for each audience.

Brian Welk

Film Reporter • brian.welk@thewrap.com • Twitter: @brianwelk

