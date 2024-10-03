How to Watch ‘Salem’s Lot’: Is the Stephen King Adaptation Streaming or in Theaters?

The Stephen King adaptations keep coming, and “Salem’s Lot” is the latest offering.

This is the third time King’s classic vampire novel – pitched as “Dracula” meets “Peyton Place” – has been adapted to the screen. This version stars Lewis Pullman as Ben Mears, a writer fighting for his life after his hometown is overrun by bloodsucking fiends.

Here’s everything you need to know about “Salem’s Lot” and where you can watch it.

When does “Salem’s Lot” come out?

“Salem’s Lot” releases on Thursday, Oct. 3.

Is “Salem’s Lot” streaming or in theaters?

Although it was originally slated to release in theaters, the horror film was later briefly shelved before the decision was made that it would drop exclusively on Max for streaming.

Who’s in the “Salem’s Lot” cast?

The latest “Salem’s Lot” adaptation stars Lewis Pullman as Ben Mears, Alfre Woodard as Dr. Cody, Bill Camp as Matt Burke, Makenzie Leigh as Susan Norton, Jordan Preston Carter as Mark Petrie and John Benjamin Hickey as Father Callahan.

What is “Salem’s Lot” about?

“Salem’s Lot” is the classic vampire story about a writer struggling through his latest book who returns to the town he grew up in right as a pair of strangers move into the “haunted” home and begin spreading their vampiric curse to the citizens. Here’s the official logline:

“Author Ben Mears returns to his childhood home of Jerusalem’s Lot in search of inspiration for his next book only to discover his hometown is being preyed upon by a bloodthirsty vampire.”

Watch the trailer