How to Watch Sylvester Stallone’s Superhero Movie ‘Samaritan’

Never count Sylvester Stallone out.

The 76-year-old actor, who rose to prominence in movies like “Rocky” and “First Blood,” has an uncanny knack for reinvention. And his latest career refresh begins today, with the release of “Samaritan,” a riff on the typical superhero story. The heat generated by his latest project will definitely continue into the near future – this fall he stars in Paramount+’s “Tulsa King,” from “Yellowstone” mastermind Taylor Sheridan; and he’s got “The Expendables 4” in the works, for release in the not-too-distant future. Everything’s coming up Sly!

But if you maybe haven’t heard of “Samaritan” or want to know more, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered!

When Does “Samaritan” Come Out?

You won’t have to wait long – or at all, in fact! “Samaritan” is out now, Friday, August 26th.

Is “Samaritan” in Theaters or Streaming?

Instead of going the traditional theatrical route, MGM, after being acquired by Amazon, will release the movie exclusively on Prime Video, starting right now.

So yes, you can stream “Samaritan” but it is not playing in theaters.

What Is “Samaritan” About?

In “Samaritan” Stallone plays a sanitation worker who befriends a young boy (Javon “Wanna” Walton from “Euphoria”). Soon, the young boy begins to suspect that the sanitation worker is actually Samaritan, a superhero who disappeared from the world 25 years ago, after a ferocious battle with a supervillain. Pretty cool set-up, no? “Samaritan” is directed by Julius Avery, who last directed the terrific, oddly underseen “Overlord” for Paramount and J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot. We’ve got a good feeling about this one!

Who Is in the Cast?

The cast of “Samaritan” is pretty stacked! In addition to Walton and Stallone, “ the cast also includes “Game of Thrones” standout Pilou Asbæk, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” star Shameik Moore, Dascha Polanco (from “Orange Is the New Black” and “In the Heights”) and Martin Starr, one of Spider-Man’s beleaguered teachers in the Tom Holland movies.

What Other Sylvester Stallone Movies Are Streaming?

If “Samaritan” has you itchy for more Sylvester Stallone content, we’ve got you covered. “Rocky” is streaming on AMC+ and DirecTV, “First Blood” is on HBO Max (so is “Rambo: First Blood, Part II”), “Demolition Man” is on Hulu, “Cobra” is on DirecTV, “The Suicide Squad” (where he voices King Shark) is on HBO Max, “Copland” is on HBO Max, “The Expendables” is on Hulu, “Rambo” is on Netflix (so is “Rambo: Last Blood”), “Rocky IV” is on AMC+ (the one where Rocky gives Paulie a robot), “Cliffhanger” is on Netflix, “Escape Plan” is on HBO Max, “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2” is on Disney+ and “Antz” is on Peacock. You know, for the kids.

Watch the “Samaritan” Trailer