“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” — the direct sequel to 2019’s “Shazam” and the twelfth entry in the DC Extended Universe — premieres this week.

Zachary Levi returns as the brawny superhero, who possesses “the wisdom of Solomon, the strength of Hercules, the stamina of Atlas, the power of Zeus, the courage of Achilles, and the speed of Mercury.”

Asher Angel plays his human counterpart Billy Batson. Along with his foster siblings and their superhero counterparts, Shazam once again must save the world, this time from the Daughters of Atlas: Hespera (Helen Mirren), Kalypso (Lucy Liu) and Anthea (Rachel Zegler).

Everything you need to know about when, where and how to watch “Shazam 2” below.

When Does “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” Come Out?

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” opens in theaters internationally beginning March 15, 2023 and in North America on March 17, 2023.

Is “Shazam 2” Streaming or in Theaters?

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” is currently only in theaters. Check your local listings to find a showtime at a theater near you.

As a Warner Bros. film, it will eventually make its streaming debut on HBO Max at some point in the next few months. But right now, the only way to see it is in a theater.

What Is “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” About?

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” which continues the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word “SHAZAM!,” is transformed into his adult Super Hero alter ego, Shazam.

Bestowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids are still learning how to juggle teenage life with having adult Super Hero alter-egos. But when the Daughters of Atlas, a vengeful trio of ancient gods, arrive on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Billy — aka Shazam– and his family are thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of their world.

Who Is in the “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” Cast?

“Shazam Fury of the Gods” stars returning cast members Zachary Levi (“Thor: Ragnarok”) as Shazam; Asher Angel (“Andi Mack”) as Billy Batson; Jack Dylan Grazer (“It Chapter Two”) as Freddy Freeman; Adam Brody (“Promising Young Woman”) as Super Hero Freddy; Ross Butler (“Raya and the Last Dragon”) as Super Hero Eugene; Meagan Good (“Day Shift”) as Super Hero Darla; D.J. Cotrona (“G.I. Joe: Retaliation”) as Super Hero Pedro; Grace Caroline Currey (“Annabelle: Creation”) as Mary Bromfield / Super Hero Mary; Faithe Herman (“This Is Us”) as Darla Dudley; Ian Chen (“A Dog’s Journey”) as Eugene Choi; Jovan Armand (“Second Chances”) as Pedro Pena; Marta Milans (“White Lines”) as Rosa Vasquez; Cooper Andrews (“The Walking Dead”) as Victor Vasquez; with Djimon Hounsou (“A Quiet Place Part II”) as Wizard.

Joining the cast are Rachel Zegler (“West Side Story”), with Lucy Liu (“Kung Fu Panda” franchise) and Helen Mirren (“F9: The Fast Saga”).

What Is “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” Rated?

“Shazam Fury of the Gods” is rated PG-13 for “intense sequences of action, language, and suggestive material.”

In his review for TheWrap, William Bibbiani says the best parts of this superhero are “drowned out by pointless CGI monsters and tedious action sequences.” However, he does praise the film’s more emotional, interpersonal moments. It’s currently rated 62% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Watch the Trailer

Is the “Shazam!” Original Film Streaming?

Yes! You can watch “Shazam” on HBO Max.