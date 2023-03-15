Shazam Fury of the Gods

‘Shazam 2’ Faces DC Ennui Hoping Box Office Lightning Will Strike Twice

by | March 15, 2023 @ 12:04 PM

Warner Bros. and New Line found superhero success at a lower budget four years ago. Can they do it again?

As James Gunn continues his plans to refresh DC Studios, Warner Bros. has several superhero films to release in 2023, starting with New Line’s “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” the sequel to the family-friendly superhero blockbuster starring Asher Angel as Billy Batson and Zachary Levi as Billy’s superpowered alter ego Shazam.

The second film may not be as super, though. Pre-release projections for “Shazam 2” are predicting an opening of $35 million-38 million from 4,000+ screens. That range is only slightly higher than the $33 million earned by “Birds of Prey,” a film that barely reached the breakeven point in early 2020 with $84.1 million domestic and $205.3 million worldwide before the pandemic shut down theaters globally. And it’s substantially lower than the first movie, highlighting the challenge in energizing audiences around one of DC’s lesser-known heroes.

Become a member to read more.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
Spotify logo against sunset

Spotify Has Paid Out $40 Billion to the Music Industry – So Why Is No One Happy? | PRO Insight
nancy meyers netflix

Why Netflix Canned Nancy Meyers’ $130 Million Rom-Com | Analysis
Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Oscars Box Office Bump Is Dead – but the Streaming Lift Is Alive and Kicking | Chart
The Mandalorian Season 3 5

‘The Mandalorian’ Gives Disney+ a Win and Staves Off a Netflix Sweep | Charts
Anime Streaming Story Crunchyroll

How Crunchyroll Is Beating the Competition in Anime Streaming – Even Netflix
Scream VI

‘Scream VI’ Slashes Box Office With $43 Million Opening
2023-oscar-nominees-ana-de-armas

Ana de Armas Is the Most In-Demand Best Actress Oscar Nominee – but It’s Complicated | Charts
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Swordsmith Village

‘Demon Slayer’ Shows Anime’s Quirky – and Reliable – Strength at the Box Office