The Batman 2022

The Batman (Warner Bros.)

Why It’s So Important for DC’s New Regime to Get Its Reboot Right | Charts

by | February 3, 2023 @ 9:30 AM

Management of the valuable Warner Bros. Discovery franchise may have been messy, but demand for its movies and shows remains strong

DC Entertainment is looking to rethink its operating model, with DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran advancing “one creative vision,” as Safran recently put it. This means, among other things, that the newly formed Warner Bros. Discovery unit will oversee the development of different types of content instead of having the development process spread along several subsidiaries.

It’s far too early to anticipate how the restructuring will affect demand for new titles from the DC franchise — that will take years — but we can look back at how the franchise’s shows and movies performed over the last year under the older, more fragmented structure. The fact that audiences retain strong underlying interest may highlight why getting DC right is so important for Warner Bros. Discovery.

Become a member to read more.
Parrot Analytics Logo

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Netflix Co-Ceos

Netflix Touts the Co-CEO Model – But Are 2 Heads Truly Better Than One?
Paathan-shah-rukh-khan

India’s Tom Cruise Shah Rukh Khan May Have Just Saved Bollywood With His Blockbuster ‘Pathaan’
Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill in "You People"

Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill Battle ‘Teen Wolf’ for Most-Streamed Movie Bragging Rights | Chart
ant-man-and-the-wasp-quantumania-paul-rudd-kathryn-newton

‘Ant-Man’ Sequel and ‘Knock at the Cabin’ Lead Most-Anticipated Movies in February | Chart
Sundance Marvel

Sundance Isn’t Just a Festival for Indie Film – It’s Also a Talent Farm for Marvel
knock-at-the-cabin-80-for-brady

‘Knock at the Cabin’ and ’80 for Brady’ Look to Keep January Box Office Momentum Going
That '90s Show

‘That ’90s Show’ Is Thriving – But Netflix Is Missing the Full Benefit | Chart
Rust Shooting

Hollywood’s History of On-Set Safety Gives Clues to ‘Rust’ Trial Outcome
Jersey-Shore-Family-Vacation-MTV

MTV’s ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation,’ ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ and ‘The Challenge’ Dominate Their Daily Slots (Exclusive)
Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Spotify Daniel Ek speaks onstage during Spotify Investor Day in 2018

Spotify Is Counting on Podcasting – not Music – to Drive Profitable Growth | Analysis
Ghostly workers

‘Ghosted': Twitter’s Advertisers Are Struggling to Be Heard | PRO Insight