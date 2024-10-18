How to Watch ‘Smile 2’: Is the Horror Sequel Streaming or in Theaters?

“Smile 2” is back and bringing new and bigger scares.

The horror sequel continues and this time follows Naomi Scott as a pop sensation who is forced to face her traumatic past after increasingly horrific events begin happening to her. The film is once again written and directed by Parker Finn.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new movie, how to watch “Smile 2” right now and where to expect it on streaming.

When does “Smile 2” come out?

“Smile 2” opened in theaters Friday, Oct. 18.

Is “Smile 2” streaming or in theaters?

Right now, “Smile 2” is only available in theaters. The only way to see it is to buy a movie ticket. The date of the horror sequel’s streaming premiere isn’t known yet but it’ll be on Paramount+ a few months after it’s theatrical run ends.

Find “Smile 2” showtimes and book tickets for screenings near you in the links below.

Who’s in the “Smile 2” cast?

“Smile 2” stars Naomi Scott as Skye Reilly. She’s joined by Kyle Gallner, Rosemarie DeWitt, Lukas Gage, Dylan Gelula, Peter Jacobson, and Raúl Castillo in the horror flick. Drew Barrymore also plays herself in the film.

What is “Smile 2” about?

The horror sequel continues the story of a smile nobody else can see following a person around until they’re dead. The second film follows a pop sensation on the rise dealing with the horrors of being haunted by the smile. Here’s the official logline:

“About to embark on a world tour, global pop sensation Skye Riley begins experiencing increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events. Overwhelmed by the escalating horrors and the pressures of fame, Skye is forced to face her past.”

