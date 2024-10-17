‘Smile 2’ Set for Horror Box Office Showdown With ‘Terrifier 3’

After the jaw-dropping $18.8 million start for Bloody Disgusting’s “Terrifier 3” and the continued legs of Warner Bros.’ “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” there’s a clear appetite among moviegoers for horror in all of its forms this Halloween season. That will be tested further this weekend with the arrival of Paramount’s “Smile 2,” which could open around $22 million or higher — unless “Terrifier 3” pushes it aside.

Two years ago, “Smile,” the feature debut of director Parker Finn, premiered at Fantastic Fest to enthusiastic praise and became a fresh horror hit for Paramount with $217 million grossed worldwide against a $17 million budget.