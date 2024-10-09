Mikey Madison is living her own Cinderella story as Ani in the second trailer for Sean Baker’s Palme d’Or-winning romantic dramedy “Anora.”

Ahead of its Oct. 18 opening in theaters, the Cannes-favorite dropped another teaser on Wednesday. “Will you marry me?” Ivan (Mark Eydelshteyn) asks Ani (Madison) in the video. They then take turns reassuring each other, both saying, “Seriously.”

Ani proceeds to hold up her left hand, stating, “Three carats,” implying that she’d like at least a 3-carat gem on her wedding ring. Without a flinch, Ivan replies, “What about four?”

The trailer goes on to show the two love birds’ wild adventures traveling through the streets of New York City. In one shot, Anora’s friend tells her that she’s living a dream that’s only heard about in fairytales.

“You hit the lotto, bitch,” the friend says. “Yes, Cinderella!” Anora agrees.

The official synopsis reads: “Anora, a young sex worker from Brooklyn, gets her chance at a Cinderella story when she meets and impulsively marries the son of an oligarch. Once the news reaches Russia, her fairytale is threatened as the parents set out for New York to get the marriage annulled.”

The full cast also includes Yura Borisov, Karren Karagulian and Vache Tovmasyan. “Anora” was written and directed by Baker, and he also serves as producer alongside Alex Coco and Samantha Quan.

“Anora” opens in theaters on Oct. 18.