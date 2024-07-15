Cannes Palme d’Or Winner ‘Anora’ Debuts First Trailer Starring Mikey Madison | Video

Cannes Palme d’Or winner “Anora” has officially debuted its very first trailer for the film starring Mikey Madison (“Better Things”).

“Hi, I’m Ani. Hi, I’m Ani. You don’t have cash? Let’s go to the ATM. We can go chill and buy a room,” Madison says as main character Ani in the video. After a break from trying to nab a John, the sex worker is offered up a “kid” who’d like to chat with a fellow Russian-speaking person.

“My Russian is terrible, I can’t even roll my Rs,” she says to costar Mark Eidelstein, who plays Ani’s lover Zakharov.

“I want to make an offer. Would you like to be exclusive with me?” he asks. “Fifteen, cash, upfront,” Ani says, thinking it’s just another everyday arrangement, to which Zakharov replies, “Deal.”

As the trailer progresses, Zakharov’s oligarch background is revealed, though he shares with Ani that if he gets “married to an American I wouldn’t have to go back to Russia.”

After the two impulsively get hitched, they embark on a journey evading Zakharov’s parents who want to annul the marriage.

Here’s the official synopsis for the film, which hits theaters this October: “Anora, a young sex worker from Brooklyn, gets her chance at a Cinderella story when she meets and impulsively marries the son of an oligarch. Once the news reaches Russia, her fairytale is threatened as the parents set out for New York to get the marriage annulled.”

The movie was written by Baker, and also stars Yuri Borisov, Vache Tovmasyan, Karren Karagulian, Lindsey Normington and Ivy Wolk, among others.

“Anora” premieres in theaters Oct. 18.