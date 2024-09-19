How to Watch ‘Speak No Evil’: Is the Horror Remake Streaming or in Theaters?

Spooky season is right around the corner and “Speak No Evil” seems like a real contender to start things off right.

The film stars James McAvoy, Mackenzie Davis and Scoot McNairy and is a remake of the acclaimed 2022 Danish film of the same name. It follows a family who takes up another couple’s offer to spend time at their country home. Spoiler alert: that’s a bad idea.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new movie, how to watch “Speak No Evil” right now and where to expect it on streaming.

When does “Speak No Evil” come out?

“Speak No Evil” opens in theaters on Friday, Sept. 13.

Is “Speak No Evil” streaming or in theaters?

Right now, “Speak No Evil” is out exclusively in theaters. The only way to see it is to purchase a movie ticket. When news of where and when the horror film hits streamers becomes available, this post will be updated.

Who’s in the “Speak No Evil” cast?

“Speak No Evil” stars James McAvoy. He’s joined by a “Halt and Catch Fire” cast reunion between Mackenzie Davis and Scoot McNairy, and also Aisling Franciosi, Alix West Lefler and Dan Hough.

What is “Speak No Evil” about?

“Speak No Evil” is an English remake of the 2022 Danish film of the same name. It follows a family on vacation who meet another couple and are invited to spend some of their trip with them. Things go downhill quick after that. Here’s the official logline:

“A family is invited to spend a weekend in an idyllic country house, unaware that their dream vacation will soon become a psychological nightmare.”

