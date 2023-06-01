“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” — the sequel to 2018’s acclaimed “Into the Spider-Verse” — is here.

Shameik Moore returns as the voice of Miles Morales, now 15 years old and in better control of the superhuman powers granted after being bitten by a radioactive spider.

Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson take over directing duties for the “Spider-Verse” sequel, which leans into Marvel’s multiverse hard and introduces viewers to hundreds of other heroes collectively know as the Spider Society.

Here’s how you can watch “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”

When does “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” come out?

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” opens wide on Friday, June 2 but many theaters have screenings beginning Thursday, June 1. Check your local listings for tickets.

Is “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” streaming?

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is playing exclusively in theaters and IMAX.

Although Spider-Man is a Marvel character and Tom Holland has portrayed the webslinger in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is a Sony Pictures Animation film. Because of its deal with Netflix, “Across the Spider-Verse” will make its streaming debut on Netflix at some point in the future, likely around December.

After Netflix’s exclusive window ends, “Across the Spider-Verse” will be available on Disney+, but that date has yet to be determined.

What is “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” about?

After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

Who stars in “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”?

The voice cast of “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” includes:

Shameik Moore as Miles Morales/Spider-Man (Earth 1610)

Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman (Earth 65)

Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis, Miles’ dad (Earth 1610)

Luna Lauren Velez as Rio Morales, Miles’ mom (Earth 1610)

Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker/Spider-Man

Jason Schwartzman as Dr. Jonathan Ohnn/The Spot

Issa Rae as Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman

Karan Soni as Pavitr/Prabhakar/Spider-Man India

Daniel Kaluuya as Hobart “Hobie” Brown/Spider-Punk

Oscar Isaac as Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099

Greta Lee as Lyla

Rachel Dratch as Miles’ high school counselor

Jorma Tacconne as “Vulture”

Shea Whigham as George Stacy, Gwen’s dad (Earth 65)

Andy Samberg as Ben Reilly/Scarlet Spider

Amandla Stenberg as Margo Kess/Spider-Byte

What is “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” rated?

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is rated PG for “frenetic sequences of animated action violence, some language and thematic elements.”

Is “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” appropriate for young kids?

The Multiverse concept may be too complicated for the youngest viewers to understand. There are scenes of intense animated action and violence but no graphic deaths.

What do the “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” reviews say?

In his review for TheWrap, film critic William Bibbiani praised the visuals, saying the film “keeps on running, opening with striking, expressionistic scenes that mirror music with teenaged moodiness, and then segueing into bizarre action sequences between heroes of varying artistic styles, and a villain who seems to have emerged directly from a Renaissance sketchbook.”

“There are no limitations to animation as an art form, which makes it an ideal medium to explore the limitless possibilities of space and time,” he added.

Currently, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” has a 94% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Watch the “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” trailer