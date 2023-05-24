The first public screenings of “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” were held Wednesday night, which means we’re now also seeing the first public reactions to the film.

And in case you had any doubts, praise for the animated film, the first sequel to 2018’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” is effusive. Just shy, in fact, of universally acclaimed by the people who saw it.

“One step above Masterpiece. It’s an actual work of art,” writes Sean O’Connell of Cinemablend.

Reel Blend co-host Jame Hamilton says it’s “darker, more powerful and better in every way” than its predecessor.

TheWrap’s Drew Taylor calls it “a stunning achievement”. Yes, it’s” that is “visually dazzling,” but adds that “the movie’s real superpower is its emotional depth and its beautiful, melancholic tone.”

And Steven Weintraub of Collider said he “wanted to push pause about a hundred times to study the incredible artistry on display.”

About the only dissenter among those who saw it was Eze Baum, editor-in-chief of This Week Media, who dinged the film because it “it prioritizes fan service over a strong story. It truly feels like the first entry in a two-part story and gets predictable as it ends.”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Justin K. Thompson and “Soul” co-director Kemp Powers, and written by David Callaham and Christopher Miller & Phil Lord (who also produce).

It stars Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy (Spider-Gwen version), Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, who all return from the first film. Also returning are Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis and Luna Lauren Vélez as Rio Morales, Miles’ parents.

They’re joined by Jorma Taccone as the Vulture, Shea Whigham as Gwen Stacy’s dad George Stacy, Oscar Isaac as Spider-Man 2099, Issa Rae as Spider-Woman, Daniel Kaluuya as Spider-Punk and Karan Soni as Spider-Man India. Meanwhile, Jason Schwartzman voices the film’s villain, The Spot.

It comes out June 2. But you can pass the time waiting by seeing more first reactions below.

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE is not surprisingly terrific. It’s a bigger story, spread out over this movie and next, but it’s still about Miles just wanting to be accepted for who he is. (There are *a lot* of Spider-People in this movie.) I laughed out loud like 8 times — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) May 25, 2023

OK. #SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse lives one step above Masterpiece. It's an actual work of art. Every frame deserves to be hung in a museum. The jokes and nods to Spidey lore are perfect. It's OUTSTANDING. The best #SpiderMan movie. Might be my favorite movie ever. Cherish it. pic.twitter.com/mQxSnfKF0N — Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) May 25, 2023

#SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse is yet another resounding win for the Lord Miller-produced universe. Hailee Steinfeld really comes into her own as Gwen Stacy, and her scenes with Shea Whigham's Captain Stacy are truly special. It's darker and sadder than I expected, but necessary. pic.twitter.com/BekW4nVAyv — Brian Davids (@PickYourBrian) May 25, 2023

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse raised the bar with its unique animation style & way of storytelling. Minds were blown when it was released & fans thought there was no way it could be topped. Think again. #SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse raises its own bar which seemed impossible pic.twitter.com/F1Tay5Aif6 — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) May 25, 2023

The moment SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE ended, I knew I'd experienced a cinematic moment I'd cherish forever.



If INTO is A NEW HOPE, this is EMPIRE – darker, more powerful and better in every way.



It's going to be a LONG wait until March '24.



HOW DOES THIS MOVIE EXIST?! pic.twitter.com/5KD8puRXMD — Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) May 25, 2023

As much as I wanted to love #SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse, it fails to come close to where the original is for me, mainly due to the fact that it prioritizes fan service over a strong story. It truly feels like the first entry in a two-part story and gets predictable as it ends. pic.twitter.com/AkWfozNPxn — Eze (@EzeBaum) May 25, 2023

#SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse is a stunning achievement. Yes, it’s visually dazzling, with expansive, expressive new realms (Gwen’s world is my favorite). But the movie’s real superpower is its emotional depth and its beautiful, melancholic tone. I love this movie so, so much 🕷️ pic.twitter.com/ofHvWCrNqy — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) May 25, 2023

Absolutely loved #SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse. Wanted to push pause about a hundred times to study the incredible artistry on display. Cannot recommend this film enough and already looking forward to seeing it again. Next time in @IMAX! pic.twitter.com/R4dQFQwSpH — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) May 25, 2023

#SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse lives up to the hype in every conceivable way!



Miles Morales absolutely shines in his second Marvel movie adventure. Gwen Stacy takes her place at the head of this table too. Tons of heart on display in every corner of this one. pic.twitter.com/7SFbpOqhKA — Aaron Perine (@SumitLakeHornet) May 25, 2023

Hands down, #AcrossTheSpiderVerse is real deal. Visually unlike anything you will see in a theater this year – it very much feels like the BACK TO THE FUTURE II of the series. A middle chapter that's weird & funky & shocking, but also the ultimate #SpiderMan experience. It rocks! pic.twitter.com/TNvoIF6Wio — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) May 25, 2023