The first public screenings of “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” were held Wednesday night, which means we’re now also seeing the first public reactions to the film.
And in case you had any doubts, praise for the animated film, the first sequel to 2018’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” is effusive. Just shy, in fact, of universally acclaimed by the people who saw it.
“One step above Masterpiece. It’s an actual work of art,” writes Sean O’Connell of Cinemablend.
Reel Blend co-host Jame Hamilton says it’s “darker, more powerful and better in every way” than its predecessor.
TheWrap’s Drew Taylor calls it “a stunning achievement”. Yes, it’s” that is “visually dazzling,” but adds that “the movie’s real superpower is its emotional depth and its beautiful, melancholic tone.”
And Steven Weintraub of Collider said he “wanted to push pause about a hundred times to study the incredible artistry on display.”
About the only dissenter among those who saw it was Eze Baum, editor-in-chief of This Week Media, who dinged the film because it “it prioritizes fan service over a strong story. It truly feels like the first entry in a two-part story and gets predictable as it ends.”
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Justin K. Thompson and “Soul” co-director Kemp Powers, and written by David Callaham and Christopher Miller & Phil Lord (who also produce).
It stars Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy (Spider-Gwen version), Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, who all return from the first film. Also returning are Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis and Luna Lauren Vélez as Rio Morales, Miles’ parents.
They’re joined by Jorma Taccone as the Vulture, Shea Whigham as Gwen Stacy’s dad George Stacy, Oscar Isaac as Spider-Man 2099, Issa Rae as Spider-Woman, Daniel Kaluuya as Spider-Punk and Karan Soni as Spider-Man India. Meanwhile, Jason Schwartzman voices the film’s villain, The Spot.
It comes out June 2. But you can pass the time waiting by seeing more first reactions below.