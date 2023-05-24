Plenty of fans make art inspired by their favorite pop culture, but few end up getting the seal of approval from the original work’s creator. That’s what happened to one fan of “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” who recreated the movie’s trailer entirely in Lego form and got a huge thumbs up from the film’s co-writer and co-producer, Phil Lord.

In fact, Lord liked the clip so much he admits “regretting” he didn’t do it himself. See what he liked so much at the top of the page now.

He should know, because he’s the expert on literally every aspect of the thing. Not only did he co-write the original “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “Across the Spider-Verse” and next year’s “Beyond the Spider-Verse,” he also co-directed and co-wrote 2014’s “The Lego Movie,” co-wrote “The Lego Movie 2,” and produced “The Lego Batman Movie.”

“Regret not making the whole movie this way,” Lord said when he shared the clip on Twitter.

Regretting not making the whole movie this way https://t.co/ilwPNazguh — Phil Lord (@philiplord) May 24, 2023

Check out the full video above.

The video was made by a YouTuber by the name of LegoMe_TheOG, who says in his bio he’s just 14 years old, and that he animates “CGI Lego stuff for fun.” His channel is filled with Lego recreations of various pop-culture properties, from “Breaking Bad” to “Super Mario” to “Stranger Things” and more. The videos look stunning with shots recreated impeccably, right down to the lighting and framing.

“Into the Spider-Verse” itself was made with the same painstakingly close attention to detail, earning its creators an Oscar in 2019 for Best Animated Feature.

“My man you have outdone yourself,” Lord tweeted in response to the fan’s “Across the Spider-Verse” video on Twitter. Christopher Miller, Lord’s longtime collaborator and other co-director of “The Lego Movie,” also retweeted the fan’s video.

My man you have outdone yourself — Phil Lord (@philiplord) May 24, 2023

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” hits theaters June 2. The film was made in tandem with the upcoming third installment of the trilogy, “Beyond the Spider-Verse,” which is set to be released March 29, 2024.