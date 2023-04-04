“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is nearly here, and in case you weren’t excited already, this brand-new trailer should do the trick. Watch it above, wall crawlers.

As the team behind 2018’s Oscar-winning “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” have promised, this is going to be even crazier than that movie, featuring all new Spider-people (among them: Oscar Isaac’s Spider-Man 2099, Issa Rae’s Spider-Woman, Daniel Kaluuya’s Spider-Punk and Karan Soni’s Spider-Man India) and even more intricately imagined worlds. One of the coolest new aspects of this movie is the villain, The Spot (voiced by Jason Schwartzman), a character whose body is covered in inter-dimensional portals, which could seem very harmful (or potentially helpful) to characters traversing the vast and unique spider-verse.

Characters returning from the original film include Miles Morales (voiced again by Shameik Moore), Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson), with new characters like the Vulture (Jorma Taccone) and Gwen Stacy’s dad George Stacy (Shea Whigham). Plus, we are sure that we can expect plenty of surprises, with characters old and new entering the adventure.

The latest entry in the Spider-Verse franchise was directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Justin K. Thompson and “Soul” co-director Kemp Powers, and was written by David Callaham and Christopher Miller & Phil Lord (who also returned to produce). Animation for the sequel was handled by Sony Pictures Animation and their teammates at Sony Pictures Imageworks.

Initially, the sequel was dubbed “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Part One” (and you can still see a lot of pre-release merchandise that bears this title) but the “Part One” was quickly lobbed off and the third film, due next spring, was given a new title: “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.” (This also coincided with the film getting pushed back, it was initially scheduled for spring and then fall of 2022 before finally landing in summer 2023.)

There are several other projects in the Spider-Verse being developed, including an animated streaming series and a movie based around the female characters from the movies.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is in theaters on June 2, 2023.