It’s been over a year since Spider-Man — in his multiversal forms of Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire — last hit the big screen, and last we heard, Holland’s iteration of the neighborhood hero could continue in another set of films. Several Sony “Spider-Man” flicks landed on Disney+ in April, but not all of them, and finding where to watch all the “Spider-Man” movies can be tricky to navigate.

Disney+ will eventually play host to most of the Sony “Spider-Man” movies — including Tom Hardy’s “Venom” spinoff — but for now, they’re in different places.

Here’s where to stream all the “Spider-Man” movies. And of course, all of these titles are available to purchase on Digital and Blu-ray as well.

Sony Pictures

“Spider-Man” Movies Streaming on Disney+

The Tobey Maguire trilogy of the web-slinging superhero recently swung onto Disney+, in addition to the 2012 Andrew Garfield “Amazing Spider-Man” reboot and the first film in Tom Holland’s “Spider-Man” trilogy. Here are the “Spider-Man” movies currently available to stream on Disney+:

“Spider-Man” (2002)

“Spider-Man 2” (2004)

“Spider-Man 3” (2007)

“The Amazing Spider-Man” (2012)

“Spider-Man: Homecoming”

“Spider-Man” Movies Streaming on FuboTV

The following “Spider-Man” movies are streaming on FuboTV.

“Spider-Man” (2002)

“Spider-Man 2” (2004)

“Spider-Man 3” (2007)

“The Amazing Spider-Man” (2012)

“Spider-Man” Movies Streaming on Starz

Sony Pictures

And you can stream these “Spider-Man” and “Venom” movies on Starz.

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” (2014)

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017)

“Venom” (2018)

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (2018)

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” (2019)

“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” (2021)

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” (2021)