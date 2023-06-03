With the release of “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” this week, everyone (rightfully) has a very serious case of Spider-Man fever.

The new film, which reunites much of the cast of 2018’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (including Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld and Jake Johnson) with brand new characters (voiced by Jason Schwartzman, Issa Rae, Karan Soni, Daniel Kaluuya and Oscar Isaac) and an even more epic adventure, is in theaters now.

But – no spoilers! – as the credits start to roll, you might be wondering, Wait, what’s next? Because, yes, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is the second part of a trilogy. “Spider-Verse 3” is coming. And we’ve got all the details.

What is “Spider-Verse 3” called?

The third movie in the franchise is called “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.” Pretty cool huh?

When will it be released?

“Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse” is currently scheduled to be released on March 29, 2024.

Who is in the “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse” cast?

Sony Pictures

Shameik Moore will be back as Miles Morales, with Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy aka Spider-Woman, plus Brian Tyree Henry as Miles’ dad, Luna Lauren Velez as Miles’ mom, and Jason Schwartzman as the new supervillain The Spot. Additionally, Issa Rae will be back as Jessica Drew, Oscar Isaac as Spider-Man 2099 and Amandla Stenberg as Spider-Byte. There might be more friends from the original movie, but to say who would constitute as a major spoiler, so we’re steering clear, at least for now.

What is “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse” about?

We’re not entirely sure. No official synopsis has been released, there hasn’t been a trailer, and there’s not even a mid- or post-credits scene to tease the next movie. But you can be sure that your favorite Spider-characters will be, once again, bounding across dimensions in an effort to save existence from falling apart. You know, that old chestnut.

Didn’t this movie have a different name, originally?

Yes, originally the two movies were “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part I” and “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part II,” in the tradition of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” and the upcoming “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning.” But late in the process, they decided it was time for a name change. But don’t worry, you can still find merchandise with the “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part I” name. If you find any of that merchandise, treasure it. It’s “Beyond” from here on out.

When did work begin on the “Spider-Verse” sequels?

Almost immediately after the original came out; in fact there was a script before the first movie was even finished. Wowza!