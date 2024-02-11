The 2024 Super Bowl is upon us. The day after the first day of the Lunar New Year — the Year of the Dragon — two red teams will face off for the Vince Lombardi trophy.

Quarterbacks facing off include Patrick Mahomes for the Chiefs and Brock Purdy for the San Francisco 49ers. Usher will play the halftime show, and country singer and coach of “The Voice” Reba McEntire will perform the national anthem before the Super Bowl LVIII kickoff.

The football game will be played in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, but there are a number of ways to watch the Super Bowl — including for those without cable.

What time is kickoff?

The Super Bowl 2024 kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET/ 3:30 p.m. PT.

What channel is it on?

This year, the Super Bowl is on CBS. But there’s also a “kid-friendly” version airing on Nickelodeon at the same time which includes slime-filled stunts, Spongebob Squarepants, player facts, easter eggs and “AR awesomeness.”

Is the Super Bowl streaming?

Yes! Streaming options for the Super Bowl include Paramount+ and CBS Sports Apps or CBS.com with your TV provider.

Paramount+ Essential, which includes ads, is $5.99/month. Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, which is ad-free, is $11.99/month. But there’s also a free trial, which you can use to watch the Super Bowl. Get Paramount+ here.

Who’s playing in the game?

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers, just as they did four years ago in 2020 right before the COVID pandemic began. The last time the two teams faced off, Kansas City came out on top. The Chiefs have won three Super Bowls in the history of the NFL championship, most recently defeating the Philadelphia Eagles last year. San Francisco has won five total Super Bowl titles.

While the Chiefs have Taylor Swift, Jason Sudeikis, Paul Rudd and more cheering them on in the big game, the San Francisco 49ers celebrity fans include Andy Samberg, Jeremy Renner, Alison Brie.

Who’s playing the halftime show?

Usher will perform the halftime show at Super Bowl 2024, following the high bar (literally the platforms were high in the air) set by Rihanna in 2023. Usher previously appeared as a guest during the Black Eyed Peas halftime show in 2011.

Will Taylor Swift be at the Super Bowl?

Almost certainly. Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, has been attending many of his games in the regular season and could make it to the Super Bowl fresh off a flight from the first dates of her 2024 Eras tour leg in Tokyo, Japan. With the 17-hour time difference between Las Vegas and Tokyo, Tokyo being ahead, Swift would need to complete a roughly 13-hour flight to LAX and then hop on a shorter one to Las Vegas. Drew Barrymore somewhat predicted that this might occur when she did the calculations back at the beginning of November 2023.

The AP has traced Swiftie sleuths, who claim to have found Swift’s private jet, which has reportedly landed at LAX. Gracie Hunt, daughter of Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, confirmed to People that Swift was on her way to the big game.