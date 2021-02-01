Getty Images
The Kansas City Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl, and this year, they're taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here are some of the famous faces that will be cheering on Kansas City along with all the drunk would-be tailgaters (sorry Chiefs fans
) when the team heads to Tampa for the big game.
Paul Rudd: It would seem irresponsible not to start this list with Paul Rudd, who is arguably the celebrity most know as a diehard fan of not only the Kansas City Chiefs, but the city's baseball team, the Royals, as well. When the Royals clinched a playoff spot in 2014, Rudd, who grew up in Lenexa, Kansas, and attended the University of Kansas, jokingly invited fans to a party at his mother's house.
Rob Riggle: The funny man and former Marine grew up just outside Kansas City in Overland Park, Kansas, and was also a fixture during the Royals' most recent two World Series campaigns. Riggle told a Chiefs team blog before last season's Super Bowl that he'd been waiting for the Chiefs to go to the Super Bowl his entire life.
Jason Sudeikis: Though younger than Rudd, Sudeikis went to the same high school in Kansas as the superhero actor. He was also a fixture at games during the Royals' playoff runs and has been a staunch supporter of Kansas City, even wearing a T-shirt of a popular Irish pup in Kansas City's historic Westport neighborhood in the above photo.
Eric Stonestreet:
The "Modern Family" actor grew up on livestock farm in Kansas City, Kansas (which is different from Kansas City, Missouri). But if you question his love of Chiefs, just scroll through his Instagram
to see photos of him from last season in the locker room and video of him beating the drum during home games.
Brad Pitt: If Paul Rudd is the actor most famously known to be a Chiefs fan, then Brad Pitt is simply the most famous Chiefs fan. While walking the red carpet at the 2020 SAG Awards, which happened to be the same day the Chiefs punched their ticket to the big game last season, fellow Chiefs fans tossed Pitt a hat to rock on the carpet.
David Koechner: The "Anchorman" actor, who is from Tipton, Missouri, has also had the honor of banging the drum during a Chiefs' home game last season, and has often been seen hanging out with Rudd, Stonestreet, Sudeikis and Riggle during Royals playoff games.
Melissa Etheridge: The country rock icon, from Leavenworth, Kansas, is a longtime supporter of the red and yellow. She even sang the national anthem ahead of last season's AFC Championship game against the New England Patriots.
Henry Cavill: The Kansas City Chiefs have a Superman, which is fitting, since the comic book character grew up just over the state line in Kansas. Cavill, however, is English from Jersey in the Channel Islands.
Tech N9ne:
Anyone from the 816 knows the impact and importance of rapper Tech N9ne, whose real name is Aaron Yates. The Kansas City, Missouri-born artist has been repping for the city since Day 1
.
Heidi Gardner:
Since Jason Sudeikis left the cast, Gardner has represented for the heartland
on Saturday Night Live. The Kansas City, Missouri-born comedian attended both the University of Kansas and
the University of Missouri.
Kansas City Chiefs
John Amos: The iconic "Good Times" and "Roots" actor -- among many other films and TV series -- is not only a Kansas City Chiefs fan, but in 1967 he actually signed a free agent contract with the team before being cut.
Kevin Willmott:
The Oscar winner, which he won for co-writing "BlacKkKlansman" with director Spike Lee, also teaches film and media studies at the University of Kansas. He told The Kansas City Star
: "Have been a fan since fifth grade when I got a Chiefs vs. Vikings electric football game of their Super Bowl win for Christmas."
David Cook: The American Idol winner grew up a Chiefs fan not far from Arrowhead stadium in Blue Springs, Missouri.