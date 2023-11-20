Travis Kelce is being “Delicate” about details of how he first got in touch with Taylor Swift.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end wasn’t sure if he wanted to “get into all of it,” but he revealed that Swift’s team helped him behind the scenes.

“There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: Yo! Did you know he was coming? I had somebody playing Cupid,” he said in an interview for a Wall Street Journal cover story. “She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out.”

Kelce tried to meet Swift when she played at Arrowhead Stadium in July on the Eras tour. On the “New Heights” podcast which he hosts with his brother Jason Kelce, who plays Center for the Philadelphia Eagles, Travis recounted the experience of trying to present Swift a friendship bracelet, as is the trend on the Eras tour, with “his number on it.” But, he didn’t get to meet her in Kansas City.

“She’ll probably hate me for saying this, but … when she came to Arrowhead, they gave her the big locker room as a dressing room, and her little cousins were taking pictures … in front of my locker,” he said.

Their first date was in New York, and they “had already kind of been talking,” according to Kelce.

“I knew we could have a nice dinner and, like, a conversation, and what goes from there will go from there,” he said. “Everybody around me telling me: Don’t f— this up! And me sitting here saying: Yeah—got it.”

One of Kelce’s friends recalled a night around the firepit in which the songstress and professional athlete dueted “Teenage Dirtbag,” and while he didn’t confirm the song choice, he admitted that there was wine involved.

“Obviously I’ve never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them … I’ve never dealt with it, but at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it,” he said. “The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange.”

Donna Kelce also commented that her son is “happier than I’ve seen him in a long time.”She worried about her initial response to the romance rumors on “Today,” but her son told her not to worry.

The NFL, Swifties and those with overlapping interests await a potential appearance from Swift at the big showdown Monday night between the Chiefs and the Eagles as the Kelce brothers repeat their previous Super Bowl matchup.