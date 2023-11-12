NFL star Travis Kelce was caught grinning from ear to ear Saturday night when Taylor Swift changed the lyrics of her song “Karma” to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me.” Kelce is a tight end for the Kansas City team.

Kelce’s jubilant response was captured in video by a fan and posted on Instagram:

Swift was performing in Argentina as part of the Latin American leg of her Eras Tour. Kelce flew into the country following his team’s game in Germany last weekend.

Fans were just as ecstatic about the lyric swap, loudly cheering for the couple as Kelce reacted. Up on stage, you can see Swift’s dancers react to the lyric change:

travis: “i’d like to keep my personal relationship personal”



taylor: pic.twitter.com/9O5UUD4Etu — TR (@swiftcena) November 12, 2023

Phones all over the arena were capturing footage of both of them throughout the night — as one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “There are more angles of Taylor and Travis last night than the JFK assassination.” Kelce smiled and blew a kiss at the singer in another video shared to TikTok.

Kelce got involved in the show in other ways too. He was filmed holding up a sign that read “WE WILL STAY” during the song “The Archer.” The lyrics of the song include, “I’ve been the archer / I’ve been the prey / Who could ever leave me, darling? / But who could stay?”

🏟️| Travis Kelce holding a "We Will Stay" sign during The Archer 🏹☺️ #BuenosAiresTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/WGMjN7mmI9 — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) November 12, 2023

They also connected during “Blank Space,” with Swift gesturing toward Kelce as she sang “‘Cause you know I love the players.”

omg travis’ reaction when taylor pointed at him in “cause you know i love the players” during blank space. he was smiling hard! pic.twitter.com/8ceWrSHcuG — a. (@reputacult) November 12, 2023

Following the show, Swift put her “Karma” lyrics into reality as she was seen running into Kelce’s arms in full view of the crowd. They kissed before heading into a backstage covered tent area.